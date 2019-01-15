

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca with files from CTV Vancouver and The Associated Press





Hours after Canada issued a travel advisory warning of the “arbitrary enforcement of local laws” in China, Chinese officials have responded in kind.

The country’s foreign ministry published a notice Tuesday warning that Chinese citizens should “fully assess the risks of going to Canada for tourism.” The notice said Chinese citizens may find themselves “arbitrarily detained at the request of a third nation” in an apparent reference to Meng Wanzhou.

Meng, the chief financial officer of technology behemoth Huawei, was arrested in Vancouver last month following an extradition request from the United States government. The U.S. accuses her of using a shell company to hide dealings between Huawei and the Iranian government in violation of U.S. sanctions.

The Chinese government has arrested two Canadian citizens since Meng’s arrest. Another Canadian, Robert Schellenberg of Abbotsford, B.C., had his 15-year sentence for being an accessory to drug-smuggling upgraded to the death penalty Monday following a second trial.

The death sentence is widely being seen as political retaliation, and prompted Canada to warn Canadian citizens Monday night about the risks of travelling to China.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying expressed “strong dissatisfaction” with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who had earlier said he felt “extreme concern” at China’s decision to put a Canadian to death.

Hua said Trudeau should “respect the rule of law, respect China’s judicial sovereignty, correct mistakes and stop making irresponsible remarks.”

According to the Chinese courts, Schellenberg was part of an operation to transport 222 kilograms of methamphetamine from a warehouse in China to a destination in Australia.

CTV Vancouver reports that a man with the same name and age as Schellenberg has served jail time for four drug-related convictions in B.C. in the past, three of which were for drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Schellenberg’s sentence has also been criticized by Amnesty International, which said execution was not an appropriate sentence for a drug-related offence.

"China's death penalty system is shrouded in secrecy, which contributes to why many will be questioning the timing of this decision,” William Nee of Amnesty International said in a statement.

“We have seen before that in highly politicized cases the trial is often a mere spectacle with the outcome already decided.”

Meng’s father has told reporters that he does not believe the death sentence or the arrests of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are in any way connected to Meng’s arrest.