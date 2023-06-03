China rebukes U.S., Canadian navies for Taiwan Strait transit

HMCS Montreal is seen in Halifax Harbour while departing for the Indo-Pacific region on Operation Projection in Halifax on Sunday, March 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese HMCS Montreal is seen in Halifax Harbour while departing for the Indo-Pacific region on Operation Projection in Halifax on Sunday, March 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social