China fighters buzz Canada warship in East China Sea: report
The Canadian Royal Navy ship HMCS Regina cruises in the Huangpu River in Shanghai, China, on Aug. 15, 2006. (EyePress / THE CANADIAN PRESS / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 8:56AM EDT
A report says two Chinese fighter jets buzzed a Canadian warship operating in international waters in the East China Sea at a time of heightened tension between Beijing and Ottawa.
Canadian Global Affairs Institute fellow Matthew Fisher wrote that the Su-30 fighters flew within 300 metres of the bow of the frigate HMCS Regina.
Fisher, who was aboard the ship, said that although the display was more aggressive than previous encounters between the Canadian Navy and Chinese warplanes, it was not considered dangerous.
China was incensed by Canada's arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei, in December at the request of the U.S.
It has arrested since two Canadians for alleged spying and this week suspended imports of Canadian meat products.
