

CTVNews.ca Staff





China is criticizing the United Kingdom and European Union for not voicing concerns over Canada’s arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

In a Christmas Eve address, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Canada of illegally detaining Hauwei’s chief financial officer, who was arrested in Vancouver on Dec. 1 at the behest of the United States.

“We once again urge Canada to correct mistakes, immediately release Meng Wanzhou, and earnestly protect her legitimate rights and interests. Also, we strongly urge the U.S. to immediately withdraw the arrest warrant on Ms. Meng Wanzhou," spokesperson Hua Chunying said in the address.

The Chinese official said Britain and Europe should butt out of its ongoing dispute with Canada.

"As for the U.K. and E.U. issuing statements in support of Canada's practice as you mentioned, I wonder does the case have anything to do with them?,” Chunying said.

“When Canada illegally detained the Chinese company's executive at the behest of U.S, where were they? The so-called standard on human rights they uphold varies with nationalities."

Canadian businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig have both been detained in China in apparent retaliation for the arrest of the Huawei executive.

Germany weighed in on the diplomatic dispute as well, calling on the Chinese to treat the two Canadians “fairly and in compliance with the rule of law.”

The German Foreign Office said it was concerned that the arrests may have been politically motivated.

“The German Government is convinced Canada will ensure that Meng Wanzhou has a fair, unbiased and transparent judicial procedure,” the foreign office wrote in a Tweet.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finally called for the release of the detained Canadians on Saturday.