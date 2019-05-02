Child in hospital, two dead in domestic incident; Ontario's police watchdog investigating
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 2, 2019 7:40AM EDT
BRAMPTON, Ont. -- Ontario's police watchdog is investigating an incident in Brampton that left two people dead and sent a child to hospital.
The Special Investigations Unit says officers with Peel Regional Police were called to a home in the city late Wednesday for a possible domestic incident.
The SIU says when police arrived, they found a man in the bathroom with stab wounds. He was pronounced shortly after midnight.
A woman was also found in the home with serious injuries, and was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
A child in the home was also taken to hospital, and there's no word on the extent of their injuries.
Peel Regional Police are directing all inquiries to the SIU, which investigates any officer-involved incident that involves death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.
