Child found unconscious in Montreal pool dies in hospital
The child's mother was also taken to hospital to be treated for shock.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018 8:23AM EDT
Montreal police say a six-year-old child has died in hospital after being found unconscious in a swimming pool.
Authorities were called to a residential complex in the city's Saint-Leonard district on Monday evening just after 7 p.m.
Paramedics resuscitated the child before the youngster was taken to hospital.
Steve Fiset, the chief of operations for the city's ambulance service, says there was a lifeguard on duty and several other people on the scene at the time.
