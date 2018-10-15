

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- Police say a child who was hit by a light-rail transit train this morning in Calgary has died of her injuries.

The girl was rushed to Alberta Children's Hospital after being struck by the CTrain in the city's southwest during the rush hour.

The girl's age is not known.

Police Sgt. Trent Petersen says a traffic reconstruction team is on the scene, which is normal in accidents involving the CTrain.

Petersen says vehicle traffic in the area as well as a portion of the train line remain shut down.

He says there's no information at this point as to what caused the accident.