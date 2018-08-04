

David Maher, CTVNews.ca Staff





Eight people have been rushed to hospital after a four-vehicle collision just north of Toronto, police say.

The crash happened at around 7:15 a.m. on a stretch of Davis Drive in the town of Newmarket on Saturday.

According to York regional police Insp. Peter Casey, there may have been a “secondary collision” that happened following the initial crash. However, details are yet to be confirmed.

Casey told CTV Barrie that two of the victims have critical injuries, including a child.

He added that there are also three people with serious injuries and three others with minor injuries.

The cause of the collisions remains the subject of an ongoing investigation.