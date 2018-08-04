Child critically injured, seven others hurt in multi-vehicle crash
David Maher, CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, August 4, 2018 12:51PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 4, 2018 2:35PM EDT
Eight people have been rushed to hospital after a four-vehicle collision just north of Toronto, police say.
The crash happened at around 7:15 a.m. on a stretch of Davis Drive in the town of Newmarket on Saturday.
According to York regional police Insp. Peter Casey, there may have been a “secondary collision” that happened following the initial crash. However, details are yet to be confirmed.
Casey told CTV Barrie that two of the victims have critical injuries, including a child.
He added that there are also three people with serious injuries and three others with minor injuries.
The cause of the collisions remains the subject of an ongoing investigation.