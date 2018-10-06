

CTVNews.ca Staff





A young child in Vancouver Island had to be airlifted to hospital after she ate cannabis-infused gummy bears, according to RCMP.

Comox Valley RCMP said a criminal investigation was launched after the girl displayed signs of “medical distress” and her parents brought her to a local hospital on Tuesday. She was then airlifted to another hospital for further treatment.

The child found the discarded candies while she was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle, according to police. It’s unknown how many gummy bears the girl consumed.

The young girl is expected to make a full recovery, RCMP said.

Const. Monika Terragni, a media relations officer for Comox Valley RCMP, said the case highlights the importance of keeping cannabis products away from children.

“These are products that need to be treated with the same care and control that we treat our prescription drugs with,” she said.

Police said the girl’s parents “acted quickly” in getting her medical attention and are cooperating with the investigation.

It’s unclear if any charges will be laid in the case.