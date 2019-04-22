Child accidentally shot at Hutterite colony in Alberta, RCMP say
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 22, 2019 5:18PM EDT
PINCHER CREEK, Alta. -- Police say an 11-year-old from a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta has been shot by a 13-year-old.
RCMP and emergency crews responded to the Pincher Creek hospital for a child suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
The child from the Pincher Creek Hutterite Colony was stabilized and transported to Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary for further treatment.
Police say they have determined the older child was playing with a .22-calibre pistol when it accidentally discharged.
They say no adults were present at the time.
RCMP continue to investigate.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'Catastrophically' injured van attack survivor, 92, thankful to be alive
- 'A darn good sign': First iceberg of the season has St. John's abuzz
- Child accidentally shot at Hutterite colony in Alberta, RCMP say
- Sri Lankan-Canadians mourn victims of terrorist attack in their homeland
- Affable Green leader sets sight on potential P.E.I. election victory