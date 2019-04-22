

The Canadian Press





PINCHER CREEK, Alta. -- Police say an 11-year-old from a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta has been shot by a 13-year-old.

RCMP and emergency crews responded to the Pincher Creek hospital for a child suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The child from the Pincher Creek Hutterite Colony was stabilized and transported to Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary for further treatment.

Police say they have determined the older child was playing with a .22-calibre pistol when it accidentally discharged.

They say no adults were present at the time.

RCMP continue to investigate.