

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Rescue crews are searching for a three-year-old child who went missing after a van was swept into a “fast moving” river in southern Ontario, CTV News has learned.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the incident occurred just before 1 a.m. near the town of Grand Valley, located approximately 30 kilometres northwest of Orangeville, Ont.

A female driver drove a van past a roadblock and was swept into the Grand River, according to police. The roadblocks had been placed there because heavy rain had caused a portion of the road to flood from the nearby river, CTV Toronto’s John Musselman reported from the scene.

“The woman in the van went through those roadblocks and attempted to get through that flooded roadway, which is adjacent to the Grand River,” Musselman said on Wednesday.

Grand Valley Fire Chief Kevin McNeilly told CTV Toronto that a resident called 911 to report --- headlights bobbing and pointing upwards out of the river.

The female driver was able to escape the van with no injuries, police said. She was taken to hospital and treated for symptoms of hypothermia.

“She managed to free herself right away and then the van was swept away moments later,” OPP Const. Paul Nancekivell said.

OPP officers told CTV Toronto they’re actively searching for a three-year-old child who went missing from the vehicle.

Search teams first discovered the van in the river under a bridge between 9th Line and 10th Line, located about four kilometres down river from where it first went in, Musselman said.

The priority for the OPP is to gain access to the submerged vehicle, which is lodged in the river’s silt, or to at least move it on to the banks, Musselman reported.

McNeilly said crews had managed to run a cable from the riverbank to the van to prevent it from floating away.

Brad Patton, the fire chief for Centre Wellington Fire and Rescue that assisted the Grand Valley Fire Department with the rescue, said crews were dealing with “fast moving water” and “large ice flows” in the river in a tweet published Wednesday.

With files from CTV Toronto and CTV Kitchener