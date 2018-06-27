Chiefs of Ontario elect RoseAnne Archibald as their first female leader
RoseAnne Archibald is chosen as Ontario Regional Chief, on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (Chiefs of Ontario / Twitter)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018 8:11PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 27, 2018 8:13PM EDT
TORONTO - An organization representing Ontario's Indigenous chiefs have elected their first female leader.
Chiefs of Ontario announced that RoseAnne Archibald was voted Ontario Regional Chief at a leadership contest on the Nipissing First Nation on Wednesday.
Archibald succeeds Isadore Day, who came second in the vote after heading the organization since 2015.
The organization says Archibald, a former Deputy Grand Chief of the Nishnawbe-Aski Nation and previous grand chief for Mushkegowuk Council, was working as a consultant and artist prior to her election.
She will now join the national executive of the Assembly of First Nations.
The Chiefs of Ontario is an advocacy organization representing 133 Indigenous communities located in the province.
Congratulations to the newly elected Ontario Regional Chief @chiefarchibald1. "I am pleased to congratulate our friend and colleague on her election as the first female Ontario Regional Chief.": @gcfiddler @DGCAnnaBetty @dgcfox @DGCSmallboy pic.twitter.com/RvZRRRFaxX— NishnawbeAski Nation (@NANComms) June 27, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Chiefs of Ontario elect RoseAnne Archibald as their first female leader
- 'My heart is broken': Mother, daughter dead after apparent drowning at resort
- Judge dismisses request to put Alberta gay-straight alliance law on hold
- Regina police asked to remove protest teepees for Canada Day beer gardens, stage
- 'I was so shocked': Woman accuses man of taking voyeuristic photos on Vancouver bus