

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Canada's chief military judge took the witness box during his own court martial on Tuesday, during which he spoke about his personal and professional relationship with his deputy -- who is also the presiding judge for his trial.

The surreal scene was the latest twist in an unprecedented legal case, in which Col. Mario Dutil is facing eight charges, including two of fraud and four of violating the military's code of conduct.

Canada's top military judge since 2006, Dutil was charged last year over allegations he had a consensual but inappropriate relationship with another subordinate and knowingly signed a travel claim for $927.60 that contained false information.

He is facing two counts of fraud, one of wilfully making a false entry in an official document, one of wilfully making a false statement in an official document, and four related to conduct or neglect to the prejudice of good order and discipline.

The relationship between Dutil and deputy chief military judge Louis-Vincent d'Auteuil has figured prominently in the first two days of the court martial thanks to a motion for d'Auteuil to recuse himself from the case.

One might expect military prosecutors to have brought the motion, but it was Dutil's lawyer, Philippe-Luc-Boutin, who asked d'Auteuil to step away, saying the judge is too intertwined in the case.

While Boutin has suggested the civilian court system would be better suited to handle the case, military prosecutors say the court-martial system is the best place to deal with it.

Wearing a blue suit and sitting only metres away from d'Auteuil, who was dressed in his black judge's robe with a red sash, Dutil described how the two military judges developed a close friendship after years working together.

"Over time, Judge d'Auteuil became my confidant," Dutil said at one point in French in response to a question from his lawyer, Philippe-Luc Boutin, later adding: "Judge d'Auteuil is my closest colleague."

Dutil acknowledged during his testimony that the two judges grew more distant following a complaint about the alleged relationship and travel claim, during which he delegated much of his authority to d'Auteuil.

"We changed things," said Dutil, whose demeanour shifted from combative to introspective and back through much of Tuesday's testimony. "I kept a certain distance. ΓÇª We communicated, obviously. Life continued."

But Dutil also said the two men nonetheless spoke about the complaint and that d'Auteuil knew many of the facts of the case, which was why he had directed his lawyer to subpoena the deputy chief military judge as a witness.

Boutin served that subpoena on d'Auteuil shortly after the court martial commenced Monday, which in theory would mean the judge could end up presiding over the trial and testifying from the witness box.

"Judge d'Auteuil is an essential witness in this case," Dutil said. "On the facts, but also on the dynamic, the complexity, the context of this file. And everything that happened after the investigation, and all the actions that followed."