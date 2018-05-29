

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





A yellow blazer, aviator-style sunglasses and a lot of fast talk about prices that are both “hot, hot, hot” and “rock-bottom” have drawn national attention to an annual Saskatchewan garage sale.

For the past three years, Richard Roy and his brother Preston have taken a page from old TV commercials featuring over-excited used car salesmen bounding across a car lot while making bombastic claims about their wares.

Their garage sale video ads have been so successful in previous years that many of the used household items sell before the sale begins.

“We needed to find a way that we can advertise it, (and) get away from all the white noise you see on the internet,” Roy told CTV News Channel on Monday. “We figured maybe a cheesy car salesman or kind of a Saul Goodman from Better Call Saul or Breaking Bad, someone that would have these cheesy lines, and always knows what to say to sell any product.”

Roy, a “full-time entertainer” by trade, is the man behind the “Extreme Garage Salesman” character. He smears giant dollops of sunscreen on his face, wipes fake sweat from his brow, and pretends to burn his fingers on the merchandise in order to emphasize the “hotness” of the appliances, children’s clothing and various knick-knacks for sale.

“We thought, ‘Why don’t we make a funny video that people could watch over and over again, and put a bunch of laughs into it,” Roy said. “It seems to work.”

His latest video has racked up nearly 60,000 views since it was posted on Facebook last Wednesday.

Roy said last year’s sale netted a cool $589. His talent for liquidating used merchandise has drawn offers from other garage sale entrepreneurs eager to hire him to manage their events.

His sales strategies have included putting a Saskatchewan Roughriders lawn gnome in every shot of one video, and repurposing an old sewing machine as exercise equipment. Roy even managed to sell what he says is an oddity in the province -- a wetsuit.

“That was kind of weird in Saskatchewan, because there are not a lot of lakes around here to go swimming,” he said. “So we came up with all these different reasons for how to get rid of a wetsuit. We said, ‘Are you going swimming tonight? You need a wetsuit. Are you taking a shower tonight? You need a wetsuit.’ Sure enough, the wetsuit sold even before the garage sale opened.”

Roy’s latest garage sale opens on Friday at 4 p.m., at 799 Johnstone St. in his hometown of Weyburn, Sask. It will also be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.