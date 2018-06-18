Cheers erupt as Federal Court judge approves military gay purge settlement
The pride flag flies following a raising ceremony on Parliament Hill Wednesday June 1, 2016 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Adrian Wyld)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 3:32PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 18, 2018 5:25PM EDT
OTTAWA -- A federal judge has approved a landmark deal to compensate members of the military and other agencies who were investigated and sometimes fired because of their sexual orientation.
Cheers of joy and celebratory hugs greeted the decision of Federal Court Justice Martine St-Louis after hours of testimony today from class action members.
Gay military veterans told St-Louis they were interrogated, harassed and spied on because of their sexuality.
Sobbing could be heard from onlookers as a steady stream of men and women took turns at a microphone to lament how being gay or lesbian made them enemies of their own country.
An agreement in principle in the court action was drafted last November, just days before the government delivered a sweeping apology for decades of discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community.
The final settlement includes at least $50 million and up to $110 million in total compensation, with eligible individuals each expected to receive between $5,000 and $175,000.
