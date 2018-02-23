Charter plane with 10 people on board slides off runway in Abbotsford, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 23, 2018 6:33PM EST
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. -- An aircraft carrying 10 people slid off an airport runway Friday in Abbotsford, B.C.
Airport general manager Parm Sidhu said officials were trying to confirm what happened but no one was seriously hurt.
Two people were taken to hospital for treatment, the airport said in a news release.
The airport says the King Air twin-engine aircraft slid off the runway at about 12 p.m.
A snowfall warning was issued Friday for the Abbotsford-area in the Fraser Valley with 20 centimetres of snow forecast, but it's unclear if weather was a factor in the incident.
The Transportation Safety Board says it has sent a team of investigators to the airport.
