

CTVNews.ca





Two women are dead and two other people are in hospital after a fiery crash in downtown Kitchener, Ont.

Waterloo Regional Police said that a silver Mazda drove through the transit bay of a bus terminal, before crashing into a concrete planter and light pole and bursting into flames on Friday night.

Two women from Kitchener, aged 73 and 75, died from their injuries.

The 68-year-old male driver and an 81-year-old passenger were taken to a Hamilton hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Waterloo Regional Police said that the cause of the crash remains under investigation and that charges are pending.

Eyewitnesses and security staff of the transit terminal rushed to help, police said. They managed to pull all four occupants from the burning van.

Tristan Smith was having a smoke outside the bus terminal when he noticed a silver van come roaring out of a nearby parking lot.

“I started ripping on the side of the door, telling him, ‘You need to fight. Come on man,’” Smith said. The man was unresponsive.

Smith tried to find the unlock button of the driver’s side door but couldn’t so he tried to rip the door open.

“All I could think (about) was going home and wanting to see my dad and finding out he died in a crash,” he said.

The images of that evening still run through his head.

“It’s traumatizing,” Smith said. “It’s hard to get through.”