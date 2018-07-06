

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Saskatchewan have laid charges in connection to the April 6 bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team.

Saskatchewan RCMP will have an update on the arrest later this afternoon, when they are expected to provide information on the name of the accused and the charges that person faces.

On April 6 at about 5 p.m. local time, the Humboldt Broncos team bus collided with a transport truck while on its way to a game in Nipawin, Sask. The collision killed 16 people on the bus and injured 13 others.

Immediately following the collision, officers took the driver of the transport truck into custody, but the driver was later released. On June 12, the RCMP said it was talking with Crown prosecutors about potential charges in the case.

The Calgary-based company that owned the truck, Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd., began operation in the fall of 2017 and had two trucks on the road at the time of the collision. The other truck was temporarily taken out of service while Alberta Transportation investigated the incident.

The company did not have any prior collisions or violations, until the Humboldt Broncos crash.

The company’s owner, Sukhmander Singh, previously told The Canadian Press that the 30-year-old driver had been working for him for about a month and had the proper driving credentials.

Since the collision, a GoFundMe in support of the team has raised millions of dollars and is now in the process of being distributed to those impacted.

Earlier this week, the Broncos announced Nathan Oystrick would be their new head coach after former head coach Darcy Haugan died in the collision.

With files from The Canadian Press