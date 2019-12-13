TORONTO -- Two people have been charged after a dog was found dead in an Ontario town.

Officers were called to the area of Welland Avenue and Clark Street around 6 a.m. on Wednesday in St. Catharines, Ont. When they arrived, they located the dead dog.

“The 14-month-old dog was left tied to the railing and subsequently died due to asphyxiation,” a news release states.

Two people were subsequently arrested in connection to the incident, and are facing charges.

A 46-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man have been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

The man is facing an additional charge of failing to comply with probation.

None of the charges have been tested in court.