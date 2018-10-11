

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police have accused the owner of a Winnipeg company that tests transport truck drivers for drug and alcohol consumption with improperly testing samples and falsifying results.

On its website, Precision Health Limited is described as an “industry leader” in certifying transport companies operating in the U.S. with a drug and alcohol testing program it says complies with U.S. Department of Transportation regulations.

On Wednesday, Winnipeg police announced that the owner of the company has been charged with fraud and forgery.

Police allege Precision Health didn’t provide accurate test results from October 2017 to September 2018.

“Investigators learned that the contracted company did not properly test driver samples according to mandated procedures and test results were falsified and provided to drivers," Const. Jay Murray told reporters on Wednesday.

The clients of the testing company were unaware the driver samples were improperly tested, police said.

According to a copy of a search warrant obtained by CTV News, there could be as many as 32 trucking companies affected and more than 100 fraudulent reports.

U.S. regulators have not yet called on transport companies to re-test all of their drivers.

In addition to trucking companies, Precision Health has also tested the City of Winnipeg’s transit drivers for drug and alcohol consumption. The city confirmed they had employed the company to provide breath alcohol testing and urine drug testing for employees suspected of impairment.

“The City was made aware of these charges this morning therefore we are now looking into this further with our Occupational Health staff,” the city said in a statement to CTV Winnipeg on Wednesday.

Precision Health owner Colleen Faye Robinson, 53, has been charged with fraud over $5,000, forgery, and use of a forged document. She has been released on a promise to appear in court.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

With a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Jon Hendricks