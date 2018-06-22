

The Canadian Press





OKOTOKS, Alta. -- All charges have been dropped against a man accused of firing shots at some suspected thieves on his rural property in southern Alberta.

The Crown withdrew the charges against Edouard Maurice at his court appearance in Okotoks, south of Calgary, this morning.

Maurice was charged with aggravated assault and firearms offences after he allegedly confronted two people rummaging through his vehicles in February.

Shots were fired and one of the suspects was later found with an arm injury and taken to hospital.

The other suspects are facing theft, trespassing and mischief charges.

Vocal Maurice supporters had shown up at each of his court appearances and there was loud applause in the courtroom this morning when the charges were dropped.