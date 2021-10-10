OTTAWA -- The lawyer for an Ontario man charged with falsely claiming to have committed terrorist acts says his client is relieved after the charge was withdrawn.

Shehroze Chaudhry was arrested and charged last year with perpetrating a hoax related to a terrorist activity.

The RCMP at the time said the charge stemmed from numerous media interviews in which the 26-year-old claimed to have travelled to Syria in 2016 to join the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant and committed acts of extremism.

The Mounties said the Burlington, Ont., man's interviews were published in multiple media outlets, aired on podcasts and featured in a television documentary, raising public safety concerns.

But Chaudhry's lawyer Nader Hasan says the charge has been withdrawn, while his client has entered into a peace bond and will abide by other conditions for 12 months.

Hasan says Chaudhry acknowledges that he made mistakes, but maintains his innocence and that those mistakes were borne of immaturity and not sinister or criminal intent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2021.