Charge dropped against teen accused in terror probe: other charges remain
Supt. Peter Lambertucci, left, Officer in Charge INSET Ottawa, RCMP "O" Division, answers questions from reporters as Chief Supt. Michael LeSage, Criminal Operations Officer looks on, during a press conference, after RCMP charged a youth with terrorism, in Kingston, Ont. on January 25, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 4:40PM EDT
KINGSTON, Ont. - Prosecutors have dropped one of the charges against a youth accused in a terrorism investigation in Kingston, Ont.
His lawyer, Simon Borys, says the charge of uttering threats was withdrawn in a court hearing on Wednesday.
The teen was charged in January with terror and bomb-related offences.
He was charged in March with further bomb-related offences as well as the now-withdrawn threats offence.
Police charged him about month after that with mischief and breach of bail.
Borys said they hope to proceed with a preliminary inquiry on the terrorism charges early next year.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Caught on video: RCMP officer narrowly avoids driver in wrong lane
- Man charged in crash that ended with truck pinned between house and hydro pole
- Man arrested in Fla. death of Canadian Armed Forces member
- University of Toronto ranked 18th on global list
- Dog's bed used to find Vancouver family pet that disappeared while in care of sitter