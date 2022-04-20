Chaos, confusion continues for Sunwing passengers after data security breach
Canadians stranded in sun destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America due to a data security breach affecting Sunwing Airlines Inc. say the situation on the ground is still one of chaos and confusion.
Toronto-based Sunwing said Wednesday it continues to check in passengers manually after the server networks belonging to its third-party service provider, Airline Choice, were compromised earlier this week. The disruption has grounded flights and left thousands of travellers languishing in airports at the start and end of their vacations.
"We actually thought it was nice that we got an extra night's stay at first, but now I'm thinking this isn't fun anymore," said Tania Cameron, a Kenora, Ont. woman who was in Varadero, Cuba, on Wednesday waiting to board a flight back to Canada.
Cameron said she and her sister-in-law had seats on a Sunwing flight to Winnipeg that was set to depart Tuesday at 7 p.m. She said they were first notified that the flight would be delayed until midnight, and then later advised by a Sunwing representative to go back to the hotel as the flight would not be leaving until the next day.
However, Cameron said when they arrived back at the airport Wednesday, they found out the flight had left at midnight after all and they had missed it. She said she and her sister-in-law are still expecting to get home Wednesday, but only because a kind stranger heard their story and offered to give up his seats on a plane departing for Calgary.
"He was a very nice guy, his name was Paul," Cameron said. "We'll have to pay for our own flights from Calgary to Winnipeg, but I don't care. We'll figure it out. We need to get home."
Sunwing said it is working with other airlines to source additional aircraft to help relieve the backlog at some airports. The airline continues to offer affected customers the ability to make a one-time change to their departure date with no fees, for flight scheduled between April 19 and 22.
But Toronto resident Ruppi Rana said there is so little information available to passengers that it's difficult to decide what to do. He and his wife are trying to return home from Cancun, but have been unable to reach a Sunwing representative on the phone and have been relying on social media as their main source of updates.
"My wife and I, we can't figure out when to check out, when to leave -- we've already extended two nights at the hotel we're at. It's just the not knowing that is the hardest part," Rana said. "Part of us just wants to book with WestJet or Air Canada and get it over with, but that seems like a very expensive decision to make."
While Rana said he has empathy for what is a difficult situation for Sunwing and its staff, he said he's surprised the airline didn't have better contingency plans in the event of a data security problem.
"I work in software, so I'm just really surprised that they weren't better prepared," he said. "If your system gets breached, you've got to be on top of that."
Airline Choice -- the third party whose systems were breached -- is an Illinois-based company that provides airlines with a technological platform aimed at streamlining the passenger handling, self-service and compliance process.
In an emailed statement Wednesday, Airline Choice described the breach as a "data security event" that affected a limited number of its computer systems.
"As a precaution, we took certain systems offline to secure our environment. We also immediately launched an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the event," the company said.
Airline Choice added it has already begun restoring functionality to its systems and will be working around the clock until that is complete.
Sunwing said the server issue has impacted several carriers globally.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland, allies walk out of G20 meeting over Russian participation
Canadian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, joined allies in staging a walkout of a G20 meeting in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday in protest of Russia's involvement.
Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov blasts Putin's 'insane war' in Ukraine
Oleg Tinkov, the billionaire founder of a big Russian digital bank, has blasted Russia's 'insane war' in Ukraine and urged the West to help President Vladimir Putin find an off-ramp to 'stop this massacre.'
Is the new normal too expensive? Inflation creating affordability concerns
With Canada's annual inflation at its highest point in over 30 years, experts say Canadians can anticipate everything from filling up your car to eating at a restaurant with friends to cost more than what it used to, warning that prices will likely not decrease for some time.
What compensation are you entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled?
Under the Air Passenger Protection Regulations, air travellers in Canada can potentially be compensated for flight delays and cancellations. CTVNews.ca looks at what rights passengers have in these situations.
Prince Harry opens up about his and Meghan's visit with the Queen
Prince Harry is opening up about his life at home and his recent surprise visit with Queen Elizabeth II, saying he and his wife, Meghan, had tea with the monarch and shared laughs.
NEW | Family of 5 rescued from Victoria house fire after gas poured through home's mail slot
Police and firefighters are investigating after a family of five, including three children, narrowly escaped their Victoria home as it was destroyed by a suspicious fire overnight.
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
RCMP's inability to track officers during N.S. killings questioned at inquiry
Lawyers at the public inquiry into Canada's worst mass shooting are asking why -- in an era when teens use apps to locate each other -- the RCMP lacked technology to track their officers on foot.
'I was speechless': Driver going to pick up kid from school stopped in vehicle with no doors, seatbelts
A driver left B.C. Mounties so speechless earlier this month, the police agency tweeted a photo of the vehicle with no comment.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Exclusive: Doctors tell W5 why they spoke out during the pandemic
For the past two years, a number of doctors across Canada have advocated for their patients and questioned the role of politics in the handling of COVID-19. To explore the issues, W5 convened a group of seven physicians from across the country.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Toronto
-
Man stabbed in neck in unprovoked attack at Toronto subway station
A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed in an unprovoked attack at a Toronto subway station late on Tuesday night, police say.
-
This is what we know about the $60-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Ontario
The OLG has confirmed the winning ticket in the $60-million Lotto Max jackpot was purchased in Ontario.
-
Ontario unlikely to see provincewide handgun ban, Ford suggests
The answer to fighting gun crime in Ontario isn’t a provincewide handgun ban but a continued effort to fund police services tasked with locating those that wield them illegally, Premier Doug Ford says.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's COVID-19 wastewater signal shows signs of a peak, but a spike on Easter
The COVID-19 viral signal in Ottawa’s wastewater is showing signs of a peak in the latest data, but also a one-day spike on Easter Sunday.
-
Gatineau transit agency pulls 45 buses after fire
Gatineau’s transit agency has pulled 45 buses off the road after a bus fire on a highway Tuesday afternoon.
-
OC Transpo to keep mask mandate in place for 'foreseeable future'
OC Transpo will keep its mask mandate in place even after the province lifts its masking requirements on public transit, the city’s transit chief said Wednesday.
Barrie
-
Barrie celebrities hit the dance floor to raise money for children with disabilities
Local celebrities are putting on their dancing shoes for a friendly competition of fancy footwork for a good cause.
-
Sleeping motorist drives into swamp: OPP
Provincial police officers pulled on their boots to help a driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel and ended up in a sticky situation.
-
Proposed phosphorus recycling facility in Holland Marsh gets boost from province
The Ontario government announced a $24 million investment over the next three years to support a plan to build a facility in the Holland Marsh to reduce phosphorus pollution that flows into the Holland River and Lake Simcoe.
Kitchener
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Waterloo region
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is touring Waterloo region Wednesday, discussing housing policy and meeting with local Muslim leaders for Ramadan.
-
Walmart arsonist sentenced to 18 months in prison
A man who pleaded guilty in arsons at three Walmart stores across Waterloo region last year has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, followed by two years of probation.
-
TVDSB approves mask requirement despite lack of enforcement mechanisms
Public school trustees with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) have approved a mask “requirement” that can not and will not be enforced.
London
-
Should new condos have mandatory EV chargers? Sarnia says 'maybe'
In Sarnia, Ont., a city built on oil and gas refineries, electric vehicles (EV) are not easy to spot.
-
Two injured in crash near Clifford, Ont.
An SUV driver had to be airlifted from the scene of a crash in between Wingham and Clifford, Wednesday morning.
-
Spring battles back in the London region
After a chilly start Wednesday morning, temperatures are set to rebound into the double digits in the afternoon.
Windsor
-
CKHAF gets $155,000 boost from United Way of Chatham-Kent
A major donation was announced for the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Foundation’s (CKHAF) fundraising campaign.
-
Six new COVID-19 deaths reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting six new deaths and 152 new high-risk COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
-
Chatham woman pleads guilty in crash that killed elderly Sarnia couple
A 41-year-old Chatham woman pleaded guilty to drug impaired driving after a crash that killed an elderly couple from Sarnia.
Montreal
-
28-year-old arrested in stabbing death of his father, 75, in Hochelaga apartment
A 75-year-old man was killed Tuesday night in Montreal in what police believe was an altercation with a family member, his son. He was found stabbed to death in an apartment in Montreal's Centre-Sud.
-
Quebec duck farm says it has to kill 150,000 birds, lay off 300 staff due to bird flu
A Quebec duck-farming operation that detected avian flu at three of its facilities says it has to slaughter 150,000 birds and lay off nearly 300 employees.
-
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh 'appreciates' Quebec's recognition of a housing crisis
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh 'appreciates' that Francois Legault's CAQ government recognizes for the first time the existence of a housing crisis in Quebec.
Atlantic
-
RCMP's inability to track officers during N.S. killings questioned at inquiry
Lawyers at the public inquiry into Canada's worst mass shooting are asking why -- in an era when teens use apps to locate each other -- the RCMP lacked technology to track their officers on foot.
-
Halifax police say no threat to public after suspicious package found in playground
Investigators aren’t saying what was in a suspicious package that prompted the closure of portion of a major Halifax road Wednesday, but they gave the all clear in the early afternoon.
-
'Fear factor' fuelling used car crunch, but relief may be on the way
Due to COVID-19 and supply chain issues, those who have shopped for a used car lately could be well aware it's not a buyer's market at the moment.
Winnipeg
-
Significant precipitation expected this weekend in Manitoba; flooding possible in hardest hit areas
Overland flooding could happen in the coming days as significant precipitation could be arriving this weekend.
-
Avian flu confirmed in wild bird samples from southern Manitoba
The province has confirmed the presence of avian influenza has been found in two different wild bird samples in Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg police investigating suspicious death after man dies in fire
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a man died in a fire.
Calgary
-
'Groped women at random': More sexual assault charges laid against Calgary man
Calgary police say additional charges have been laid against a man accused of sexually assaulting multiple women in the downtown core earlier this month.
-
Pandemic parenting: the pleasures and pitfalls of relaxed health measures in Alberta
Mothers who gave birth during the pandemic are still finding themselves adjusting to the "new normal," some with trepidation and others with joy.
-
Spring snowstorm wreaks havoc on Calgary roads
Some Calgary neighbourhoods remain blanketed by snow as the city faced far more snow than what was initially predicted in Tuesday's storm.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to support arriving Ukrainians with health care, jobs and education
Ukrainians who temporarily move to Alberta as the Russian invasion continues in their home country will immediately be able to access health care, go to school and get help to find work.
-
Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Wednesday
Last week, the province reported 6,181 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 37 deaths and a total of 1,053 hospitalizations, including 48 ICU admissions.
-
Freeland, allies walk out of G20 meeting over Russian participation
Canadian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, joined allies in staging a walkout of a G20 meeting in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday in protest of Russia's involvement.
Vancouver
-
'I was speechless': Driver going to pick up kid from school stopped in vehicle with no doors, seatbelts
A driver left B.C. Mounties so speechless earlier this month, the police agency tweeted a photo of the vehicle with no comment.
-
Former flight attendant's class-action lawsuit against WestJet certified by B.C. Court of Appeal
The British Columbia Court of Appeal has ruled a former flight attendant's class-action lawsuit alleging breach of contract against WestJet can proceed.
-
Hundreds still displaced by November floods in Merritt, B.C., recovery slowed by cold weather
Hundreds of Merritt, B.C., residents are still displaced after flooding devastated the city last November.
Politics
-
Freeland, allies walk out of G20 meeting over Russian participation
Canadian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, joined allies in staging a walkout of a G20 meeting in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday in protest of Russia's involvement.
-
PM tight-lipped on any details surrounding sending heavy artillery to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government are remaining tight-lipped about Canada sending heavy artillery to Ukraine, citing 'operational security.'
-
Canada launches Aeroplan fund to bring Ukrainians to Canada
Canadians can now give cash or Aeroplan points to help bring Ukrainians fleeing the war with Russia to safety in Canada. Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says the goal is to pay for flights to bring at least 10,000 Ukrainians and their families approved for travel to Canada.
Health
-
Traffic noise linked to higher risk of heart attack, study says
People who live in neighbourhoods with constant traffic noise are at higher risk of hospitalization for heart attacks compared with those who live in quieter areas, according to a recently published population-based study out of Rutgers University.
-
Moderna announces step toward updating COVID shots for fall
Moderna hopes to offer updated COVID-19 boosters in the fall that combine its original vaccine with protection against the Omicron variant. On Tuesday, it reported a preliminary hint that such an approach might work.
-
Travellers to Canada must still wear masks for two weeks, despite relaxed provincial measures
Despite provinces and territories having lifted most of their pandemic restrictions, including mask mandates, the federal government still requires that incoming travellers to Canada wear a mask for two weeks.
Sci-Tech
-
Jupiter's moon Europa may have a habitable ice shell
On Jupiter's moon Europa, a saltwater ocean exists deep beneath a thick ice shell. Now, a surprising connection between the ice shell and the Greenland ice sheet on Earth has provided new insight: Europa's ocean may be habitable, according to a new study.
-
Japan researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance salty taste
Japanese researchers have developed computerized chopsticks that enhance salty tastes, potentially helping those who need to reduce sodium in their diets.
-
Western University’s all-sky camera network captures large fireball near Lake Simcoe
The region might be currently under a winter weather travel advisory, but late last night, there was a fireball that lit up the sky north of Toronto.
Entertainment
-
Johnny Depp says he was demeaned, berated by Amber Heard
Actor Johnny Depp returned to the stand Wednesday for testimony in his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who he says berated and attacked him constantly during their short-lived marriage.
-
Kardashians conspired to end Blac Chyna reality show, lawyer says
Kris Jenner falsely accused Blac Chyna of physically abusing Jenner's son Rob Kardashian in a broader effort to force the couple's reality show 'Rob & Chyna' to be cancelled, Chyna's lawyer said Tuesday during opening statements in a Los Angeles trial.
-
The axe from 'The Shining' is now on sale for almost $74,000
The prop axe used in some of 'The Shining’s' scariest scenes in 1980 and is now up for sale at U.K.-based Paul Fraser’s Collectibles for $73,823.
Business
-
Is the new normal too expensive? Inflation creating affordability concerns
With Canada's annual inflation at its highest point in over 30 years, experts say Canadians can anticipate everything from filling up your car to eating at a restaurant with friends to cost more than what it used to, warning that prices will likely not decrease for some time.
-
Amid stock plunge, Netflix aims to curtail password sharing
A sharp drop in subscribers sent Netflix shares into freefall Wednesday, forcing the company to consider experimenting with ads and -- hold onto your remote -- cracking down on millions of freeloaders who use passwords shared by friends or family.
-
Six charts that tell the story of Canada’s soaring inflation
Using Statistics Canada data, CTVNews.ca has created a series of charts to highlight the sharp rise in prices across major sectors that's fuelling inflation.
Lifestyle
-
What compensation are you entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled?
Under the Air Passenger Protection Regulations, air travellers in Canada can potentially be compensated for flight delays and cancellations. CTVNews.ca looks at what rights passengers have in these situations.
-
Do you split your Oreo? Researchers at MIT explain how to make the filling stick to one side
Whether you prefer the filling intact on one half of the cookie or spread evenly when you open it up, researchers at MIT asked the long-plaguing question: How do you make sure you get the Oreo just the way you want it every time?
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Sports
-
Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war
Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year because of the war in Ukraine, the All England Club announced Wednesday.
-
Football world sends condolences to Cristiano Ronaldo and family following news of his baby son's death
The football world has been offering support and sympathy to Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and his family following the announcement on Monday of his baby son's death.
-
Maria Sharapova announces pregnancy on 35th birthday
Maria Sharapova, who won all four tennis grand slam titles during her career, celebrated her 35th birthday on Tuesday but will remember the day for more than one reason after she announced she was expecting her first child with fiancée Alexander Gilkes.
Autos
-
Bike rack obscuring licence plate nets Calgarian $162 fine
A bike rack on the back of his car cost a Calgary man $162 when he was stopped by police after returning from a cycling trip with his wife.
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices jump back over $2/litre at some stations
The price of gas jumped back over 200 cents per litre at some Metro Vancouver gas stations on the long weekend.
-
Electric car buyers face shortages, long wait times amid high gas prices
Sticker shock at the pump is driving more and more Canadians towards buying electric vehicles. But manufacturers are having trouble keeping up with the demand, leading to long wait times for buyers.