Changing census question raises concerns about language data: expert
A Canadian polling expert is raising concerns about the results of the Statistics Canada language census after the order of two questions was swapped on the national questionnaire last year.
The national statistics agency flipped the order of two questions related to which language Canadians spoke at home on a regular basis and which languages they spoke most often.
The results showed an "unprecedented" rise in the number of Canadians who spoke both English and French as their mother tongue, said Jack Jedwab, CEO of the Association for Canadian Studies.
"In fact, multiple responses on the whole have shifted tremendously over this period," said Jedwab.
The shifts he's noticed may be due to the change in the questionnaire rather than a true rise in the number of people who speak both official languages as their mother tongue.
"The census is like a tapestry, it's interwoven. When you pull on one thread, the other parts of tapestry are affected. And they pulled hard on one thread here," he said.
In past census questionnaires, respondents were asked which language they spoke most often at home, and then asked what other languages they spoke at home on a regular basis.
For the 2021 census, the agency asked which languages were spoken at home on a regular basis, and only those who gave more than once answer were asked which language they spoke most often at home.
The subtle change may have had a large effect, Jedwab explained.
"It is a big deal," he said. "The way in which questions are formulated, and the way in which they're presented to you, can have a profound impact on the way we respond."
He said he has the "utmost respect" for Statistics Canada, and serves on the agency's committee on language statistics.
Statistics Canada did extensive tests before making changes, said Laurent Martel, the director of the agency's centre of demography, in a statement Monday.
Those tests showed that when the order of the questions was changed, respondents understood them better, he said.
The agency included a caution about the question change when it published the data, but suggested the data about the language spoken most often at home is still comparable with previous census results.
Jedwab fears the warning does not go far enough, and that people who rely on the data to develop policy could misconstrue the results.
In a statement, the commissioner of official languages, Raymond Théberge, urged Statistics Canada to discuss the issue with Jedwab and other researchers.
"As with any important changes to the census, communication is key," he said in a statement Monday. "It is important that potential effects on comparability of data are fully explained."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prime minister to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
CTV News has learned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be called to testify about his government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protests in February.
LIVE | Following live: Quebec Election 2022 coverage and live results as they come in
After 36 days, the Quebec election campaign is now over and voters are heading to the polls Monday to choose the next provincial government. Follow along as CTV Montreal provides coverage of election day and the results when they come in.
Freeland peppered with affordability questions, as MPs set to swiftly pass GST boost
Appearing before the House of Commons Finance Committee on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland defended the government's response to Canadians' affordability concerns as 'focused' and fiscally responsible. With the passage of the GST rebate-boosting bill through the House all but a foregone conclusion, Freeland was peppered with questions from opposition MPs on a range of topics, including inflation.
Hottest toys of 2022 revealed by Toys 'R' Us
Toys 'R' Us has released a list of the top toys of 2022 ahead of the holiday season.
Hockey Canada lacks transparency, needs new leadership: sport minister
Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge is once again calling for change in Hockey Canada's leadership in the wake of new allegations against the troubled sporting body.
'4,000 Cover Stories': Project honours MMIWG with front-page coverage in massive newspaper
A new project called '4000 Cover Stories' is re-imagining the stories of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada with the front-page prominence their families feel they deserve, with advocates planning to deliver the massive newspaper to the prime minister.
Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to absorb
Ukrainian troops pushed forward Monday with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kyiv officials and foreign observers hinting at new gains in the strategic southern region of Kherson that the Kremlin wants to annex.
Justin Trudeau bungee jumping video shows prime minister taking a plunge
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a plunge this weekend when he decided to throw caution to the wind and go bungee jumping just outside of the Ottawa area on Sunday.
RCMP seeing 'significant increase' in fraudulent activity in Canada since 2020
Citing a 'significant increase' in fraudulent activity in Canada in the last two years— the majority of which in the last year has been happening online—the RCMP is calling on Canadians to be aware of scammers' tactics.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Toronto
-
Ontario gas prices set to take one of the biggest one-day jumps in a decade
Gas prices in Ontario are projected to jump by 10 cents later this week, industry analyst Dan McTeague tells CP24.
-
This is what happens next after Ontario education workers vote to strike
Ontario education workers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike if negotiations with the province continue to stall but many parents and school staff may be wondering what comes next.
-
Toronto Blue Jays head to playoffs Friday. Here’s what you need to know
Last week, the Toronto Blue Jays clinched their first playoff berth since 2020. Tonight, they can clinch home-field-advantage for their wild-card series, bringing post-season baseball back to the Rogers Centre for the first time since 2016.
Ottawa
-
Councillor says cancelling Panda Game would not stop parties
The councillor representing Sandy Hill says cancelling the annual Panda Game between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and the Carleton Ravens won’t stop the party from spilling into residential streets.
-
Ottawa police lay hate-motivated charges following attack near Gloucester High School
Ottawa police say six young people are facing charges following an attack last month near a local high school, video of which was widely shared on social media.
-
Farm Boy fined $90,000 following workplace injury at Orleans warehouse
An Ontario judge has fined the Farm Boy grocery chain $90,000 following a workplace accident last year.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County nearly $4 below livable wage, report states
Simcoe County's livable wage ranks fourth in Ontario, according to recent data.
-
Series of brazen break-ins at Barrie businesses cost owners thousands
A series of break-ins at Barrie businesses has caused concern among owners who feel the police should do more, while authorities ask owners to step up security.
-
Vehicle in Barrie stopped for 'improper muffler and unnecessary noise'
Provincial police had a vehicle in Barrie towed to the impound yard with several infractions, OPP says.
Kitchener
-
Province offering $50K reward for information on missing Hagersville, Ont. woman, foul play suspected
Nearly 18 months after Amber Ellis, 33, went missing, the Government of Ontario said it will be offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her disappearance.
-
Transport truck collides with LRT train in Kitchener
A collision involving an LRT train and a transport truck set off several emergency detours in Kitchener Monday afternoon.
-
Missing woman and newborn baby located in London, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a missing 27-year-old woman and her newborn baby have been located in London, Ont.
London
-
'Hearing that was brutal': Witness speaks out after EMDC inmate dies in custody
A man says he witnessed a violent altercation at the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) last month, the same night police say a man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead. Wes Simpson was at the EMDC the night of Sept. 12, in the cell next to the person he believes was the victim taken to hospital that night, and he doesn't believe the inmate died by suicide.
-
Ontario gas prices set to take one of the biggest one-day jumps in a decade
Gas prices in Ontario are projected to jump by 10 cents later this week, industry analyst Dan McTeague tells CP24.
-
Family struggles to access cancer treatment for 11-year-old daughter
Kristy and Dave Costa's world was turned upside down in December 2021 when their young daughter Lacey was diagnosed with cancer. As Lacey continues the battle against stage 4 melanoma, her family is currently trying to get her life-saving treatments, but gaining access to the right medication is another challenge.
Windsor
-
Windsor advance polls offering drive-thru voting
Windsor residents can begin casting their votes in the upcoming municipal election this week, with advance polls opening up Wednesday.
-
Docu-series to show behind the spooks at Windsor’s Scarehouse
For those that love the spooky season, it’s a Halloween staple.
-
Windsor-Detroit tunnel bus to resume service on Nov. 20
Good news for cross-border travellers looking for a ride between Windsor and Detroit.
Montreal
-
Quebecers head to the polls, under half of voters have cast a ballot
Quebecers are casting their votes Monday after a five-week election campaign. Incumbent premier Francois Legault's CAQ party has held a comfortable lead since the campaign began, but the battle for second has been tight between the four main opposition parties: Liberals, Quebec solidaire, Parti Quebecois and Conservative Party of Quebec.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Following live: Quebec Election 2022 coverage and live results as they come in
After 36 days, the Quebec election campaign is now over and voters are heading to the polls Monday to choose the next provincial government. Follow along as CTV Montreal provides coverage of election day and the results when they come in.
-
Poll worker blocks Quebec solidaire leader's photo op on voting day
The photo op for Quebec solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois at his voting station did not go as plan when an election worker blocked his photographers from getting a pic of him casting his ballot.
Atlantic
-
Nine days after Fiona, P.E.I. residents without power alarmed at pace of response
Residents of Prince Edward Island said Monday they're growing exhausted, anxious and cold as thousands remained without power nine days after post-tropical storm Fiona swept through the region.
-
'The reality is kicking in': Experts say storms like Fiona are the new normal for Maritimers
Climate experts say the aftereffects of post-tropical storm Fiona make up a new reality on the east coast -- a reality driven by climate change.
-
More than 20,000 Nova Scotians still in the dark 10 days after Fiona, most schools reopen
More than 20,000 Nova Scotians are still without power as restoration efforts continue 10 days after post-tropical storm Fiona.
Winnipeg
-
Police stop attempt to expand encampment outside Manitoba legislature
Winnipeg police have stopped an attempt to enlarge an encampment on the front lawn of the Manitoba legislature.
-
Death of Manitoba woman with severe burns ruled a homicide: Winnipeg police
WARNING: This story contains details that may be disturbing. The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for any information regarding the homicide of a woman who died of severe burns.
-
Stabbing victim clung onto the hood of car driven by suspect: Manitoba RCMP
A Manitoba man was taken to the hospital after a violent incident where he was stabbed and then clung onto the hood of the car being driven by his alleged attacker.
Calgary
-
'Lack of transparency': Critics show concerns over Hockey Canada fund
More revelations are coming out tonight about how Hockey Canada has set aside money to deal with outstanding sexual assault claims.
-
Calgary, Lethbridge among communities to receive millions in funding for green initiatives
The federal government is fronting more than $25 million to four municipalities to help implement financing programs for homeowners who want to go green.
-
If successful in UCP leadership bid, Danielle Smith will find a seat as soon as possible
Danielle Smith is the only UCP leadership hopeful without a seat in the legislature but she hopes to change that.
Edmonton
-
3 dead after fiery crash north of Edmonton
Three people are dead after a crash on Highway 654, just east of Highway 777, southwest of Westlock on Monday.
-
Teenager killed in hit and run west of Edmonton, RCMP looking for driver
A 16-year-old boy is dead after RCMP say he was hit by a vehicle and left to die on First Nations land west of Edmonton.
-
If successful in UCP leadership bid, Danielle Smith will find a seat as soon as possible
Danielle Smith is the only UCP leadership hopeful without a seat in the legislature but she hopes to change that.
Vancouver
-
Serious crash involving motorcycle in Richmond closes No. 2 Road bridge
A serious crash involving a motorcycle is impacting traffic through Sea Island in Richmond Monday afternoon.
-
Bystanders hailed as 'heroes' by police for intervening in assault on Vancouver woman
A man who allegedly followed a woman into the lobby of her Vancouver apartment building and attacked her was arrested after bystanders intervened and "tackled him to the ground," according to police.
-
Surrey's mayoral race: Dhaliwal, Hogg and Sims share their visions for the city
There are eight candidates in Surrey's crowded mayoral race. Here's what Gordie Hogg, Sukh Dhaliwal and Jinny Sims envision for the city's future.
Politics
-
Prime minister to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
CTV News has learned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be called to testify about his government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protests in February.
-
Freeland peppered with affordability questions, as MPs set to swiftly pass GST boost
Appearing before the House of Commons Finance Committee on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland defended the government's response to Canadians' affordability concerns as 'focused' and fiscally responsible. With the passage of the GST rebate-boosting bill through the House all but a foregone conclusion, Freeland was peppered with questions from opposition MPs on a range of topics, including inflation.
-
Rent support, dental cheques would be 'eviscerated' by inflation: Conservatives
Liberal payments for dental care and rental housing will only add to inflation, without providing relief from the rising cost of living, Conservative MPs argued in the House of Commons on Monday.
Health
-
Dementia diagnosis increases suicide risk for those under age 65, study finds
A diagnosis of dementia more than doubles the risk of suicide in the first three months after a patient is told the news, a recent study has found.
-
Scientists call for vigilance, warning another monkey virus could soon be poised to infect humans
Researchers are calling for vigilance in a new study that outlines an obscure family of viruses that causes Ebola-like symptoms in certain monkeys, warning that one of these viruses could soon make the jump to humans.
-
No single fix for anti-Indigenous racism in Canada's health-care system: doctor
Ongoing racism against many Indigenous patients has bred deep mistrust in the health-care system, often keeping people from travelling to a hospital or clinic. While the issue is widespread across Canada, some provinces are partnering with Indigenous groups to provide anti-racism training.
Sci-Tech
-
Google discontinues Google Translate in mainland China
Google has discontinued its Google Translate services in mainland China, removing one of the company's few remaining services that it had provided in a country where most Western social media platforms are blocked.
-
Tesla robot walks, waves, but doesn't show off complex tasks
An early prototype of Tesla Inc.'s proposed Optimus humanoid robot slowly and awkwardly walked onto a stage, turned, and waved to a cheering crowd at the company's artificial intelligence event Friday, but wasn't able to complete any complex tasks.
-
Musk and Twitter CEO Agrawal were briefly pals, texts show
Newly disclosed text messages between Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal showed that the two men briefly bonded in the spring over their love of engineering - at least until Musk publicly tweeted this message early on April 9: 'Is Twitter dying?'
Entertainment
-
Ringo Starr cancels Canadian shows after catching COVID-19
Ringo Starr has cancelled shows in North America after the former Beatles drummer tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Kim Kardashian fined $1 million by SEC over crypto promotion
Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay US$1.26 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that she promoted a cryptocurrency on Instagram without disclosing that she'd been paid $250,000 to do so.
-
Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined Oscar on Brando's behalf, dies at 75
Native American actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined the best actor award on behalf of Marlon Brando during an Oscars protest in 1973, has died aged 75, the motion picture Academy said on Monday.
Business
-
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds
Incidents of fraud and scams are occurring more often on the popular peer-to-peer payment service Zelle, according to a report issued Monday by the office of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, giving the public its first glimpse into the growing problems at Zelle.
-
S&P/TSX composite up more than 400 points as oil tops US$80 a barrel
Gains in the energy sector as the price of oil rose to top US$80 a barrel helped Canada's main stock index surge more than 400 points higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.
-
Experts: Europe faces 'unprecedented risk' of a gas shortage
Europe faces "unprecedented risks" to its natural gas supplies this winter after Russia cut off most pipeline shipments, the International Energy Agency said Monday, warning that European nations could wind up competing with Asia for already scarce and expensive liquid gas that comes by ship.
Lifestyle
-
Stella McCartney dabbles in art at eco-pioneering Paris show
It was as much art fair as fashion show for Stella McCartney, who put on an art-infused spring collection at Paris Fashion Week on Monday that vibrated with flashes of colour.
-
How Spam became cool again: Foodies, fine-dining chefs embrace once-maligned canned meat
Hormel, the conglomerate behind Skippy and Jennie-O turkey, says it can't make Spam fast enough and is increasing production capacity to meet a record amount of demand for the 85-year-old canned block of meat.
-
Amid global turmoil, superyachts are selling more than ever. Here's why
Despite global conflict lurking on the horizon and energy prices putting the squeeze on millions, superyachts are selling more than ever. CTVNews.ca looks at why new superyacht owners are taking the plunge.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada lacks transparency, needs new leadership: sport minister
Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge is once again calling for change in Hockey Canada's leadership in the wake of new allegations against the troubled sporting body.
-
Probe reveals toxic culture within Rowing Canada
Athletes say beneath the surface of Rowing Canada is a toxic environment within the national organization, which prompted a third-party investigation.
-
Cheating scandal at Ohio tournament rocks competitive fishing world
The would-be winners of almost $29,000 at a U.S. fishing tournament were disqualified on Friday, after it was discovered their fish were stuffed with lead weights and fish fillets.
Autos
-
NASCAR's new Next Gen car a step backward in safety: Chase Elliot
NASCAR's most popular driver said Saturday the sport has taken an unacceptable step backward in safety with its new Next Gen car, a rare public offering of opinion by Chase Elliott.
-
Ontario gas prices set to take one of the biggest one-day jumps in a decade
Gas prices in Ontario are projected to jump by 10 cents later this week, industry analyst Dan McTeague tells CP24.
-
Gas prices up by as much as almost 20 cents in some Canadian cities
Gas prices jumped overnight in some cities across Canada, in many cases by around ten cents a litre, and by almost 20 cents in one city.