Cessna plane crashes in northwestern B.C.
A plane has crashed north of Smithers, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 4, 2019 6:01PM EDT
SMITHERS, B.C. - A small plane has crashed north of Smithers in northwestern British Columbia.
Navy Lt. Tony Wright, with the joint rescue co-ordination centre, says the centre was notified Saturday morning by an emergency locator transmitter, giving them the location of an aircraft in distress.
They were looking for a Cessna 182, capable of carrying four passengers.
He says a helicopter and fixed-wing search-and-rescue aircraft were dispatched to the site about 100 kilometres northeast of Smithers and a technician was lowered by cable from the helicopter.
Wright could not say how many people were aboard the plane and was unable to give their condition, only saying that the RCMP had now taken over the investigation.
The RCMP wasn't immediately available to comment about the crash.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 2 dead following fiery crash in Kitchener, Ont.
- Police-involved death investigation underway following weapons call in Regina
- Cessna plane crashes in northwestern B.C.
- Federal carbon tax ruled constitutional; Ottawa pressures premiers to get on board
- First Nation community mourning mother, four kids killed in house fire