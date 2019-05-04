

The Canadian Press





SMITHERS, B.C. - A small plane has crashed north of Smithers in northwestern British Columbia.

Navy Lt. Tony Wright, with the joint rescue co-ordination centre, says the centre was notified Saturday morning by an emergency locator transmitter, giving them the location of an aircraft in distress.

They were looking for a Cessna 182, capable of carrying four passengers.

He says a helicopter and fixed-wing search-and-rescue aircraft were dispatched to the site about 100 kilometres northeast of Smithers and a technician was lowered by cable from the helicopter.

Wright could not say how many people were aboard the plane and was unable to give their condition, only saying that the RCMP had now taken over the investigation.

The RCMP wasn't immediately available to comment about the crash.