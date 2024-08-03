Certain ground cinnamon and deli meats have triggered warnings and recalls in the U.S. What is Canada's response?

Canada is monitoring the situation with ground cinnamon and deli meat products following recent food safety recalls and warnings in the United States.

Speaking to CTVNews.ca in a video interview Thursday from Ottawa, Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) food safety recall specialist Meghan Griffin said, "The U.S. has not notified us that the products have been shipped here."

Ground cinnamon, deli meat recalls

Americans have been notified about recalls of Boar's Head Provisions Co.'s deli products and poultry after a liverwurst sample collected in Maryland tested positive for Listeria.

U.S. officials are now investigating an outbreak of infections tied to Boar's Head meat sliced at delis in 13 states, sickening 34 people and killing two as of July 31, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The United States earlier this week also issued warnings about nine brands of ground cinnamon products, recommending the companies voluntarily recall them due to potential contamination from "elevated levels of lead."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not reported any illnesses so far but is advising consumers to throw away or avoid buying the cinnamon products.

What triggers a food safety investigation?

The recalls don't affect Canada as of yet, but the country does have a process to address food safety concerns.

If there's any reason to believe food may be unsafe, the CFIA will investigate to determine if a recall is necessary.

"At any point in the production system, food can become contaminated with bacteria, viruses, parasites, chemicals, undeclared allergens or material such as glass or metal fragments," the agency wrote on its website.

A suspected or confirmed foodborne illness outbreak, a food test result, a food inspection or CFIA audit findings could trigger an investigation and may lead to a recall. Other triggers include complaints, a recall in another country, a recall initiated by a company, traditional news or social media, and warnings from Canadian or international authorities and organizations.

How do recalls work?

Although the U.S. and Canada have different requirements and standards for food safety and recalls, Griffin said both countries work closely together when concerns arise.

One of the first steps would be the U.S. or another country alerting Canada about a problem.

"So in the United States, whenever they have a recall, they would notify us right away if some of that product was exported to here in Canada and vice versa, as well, in Canada," Griffin said.

Under Canada's food safety regulations, companies must notify the CFIA about any recalls, she said, whether they hear from a U.S. agency, authorities or exporters.

"So we would find out from different sources if there was in fact distribution here," she explained.

If Canadian officials determine there's a health risk or contamination in the country, they will investigate the root cause and where the potentially unsafe food has been distributed, such as whether it has reached the importer, retailer or consumer level.

Are food recalls mandatory?

Most recalls in Canada are voluntary, according to the CFIA. This means the company conducts the recalls, with oversight from the CFIA.

"It is the responsibility of industry to effectively remove the recalled food from the marketplace," according to the CFIA.

If the company doesn't do the voluntary food recall, Canada's minister of health can order a mandatory recall for all food that poses a health risk, the CFIA says.

What a safety expert says you should do

While there are no concerns so far in Canada about the affected ground cinnamon and deli meat products, Griffin advises Canadians who shop in the U.S. to be cautious.

"If they do a lot of cross-border shopping or even just online shopping, they should keep in mind that a food that they're going to get somewhere else … it may not meet the same requirements that we have here in Canada," she said.

She suggests checking the U.S. government's site for recalls and public health alerts.

In Canada, the public can find more information and receive notifications about recalls and safety alerts on the Canadian government's website.