

The Canadian Press





WAGMATCOOK, N.S. - A ceremony is scheduled for today to mark the grand opening of a unique court on Nova Scotia's Wagmatcook First Nation.

The Nova Scotia Judiciary says the court in Cape Breton is the first of its kind in the province and among only a few in the country that incorporates Indigenous restorative justice traditions and customs through its programs.

Nova Scotia Chief Justice Michael MacDonald and Wagmatcook Chief Norman Bernard are expected to speak at the event today, and Premier Stephen McNeil is also expected to attend.

The judiciary says the creation of the court is in line with a 1989 Marshall Inquiry recommendation calling for more provincial court sittings on Nova Scotia reserves, as well as calls to action outlined in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's report.

The Wagmatcook courthouse offers programs including a Gladue court, which refers to a Supreme Court of Canada ruling that requires courts to take Aboriginal circumstances into account when handing down a sentence.

It also offers a healing and wellness court, dedicated to Indigenous offenders who plead guilty or accept responsibility for their actions and are at a high risk to reoffend.