Census workers logged hundreds of cases of violence, harassment by public: documents
Statistics Canada documents show workers who went door-to-door to collect data for the 2021 census logged hundreds of workplace injuries and at least 15 assaults by members of the public.
The data tables obtained by The Canadian Press through access-to-information law list 680 injury reports, including more than 280 cases of harassment or violence.
In some of the most extreme examples, data show employees were punched, threatened with firearms, spat on or sexually assaulted.
In one case, a census interviewer was assaulted by a resident using a "pellet gun," while another had a "gun pointed at her from another vehicle," the documents say.
One worker was knocked down stairs after being punched in the face by a resident, resulting in a trip to the hospital.
Another census employee was unwillingly detained in the home of an angry resident, the documents say. The event was reported to the RCMP.
In at least three separate instances, people collecting data for Statistics Canada reported that they were sexually assaulted by members of the public.
The Canadian government collects national population data every five years, and Statistics Canada representatives are sent to visit households that are late to submit their census questionnaires.
The injury reports from such staffers showed there were 137 cases of people's dogs being aggressive or biting them, along with 158 slips, trips or falls.
Details pertaining to the total number of assaults and psychological injuries are redacted in the documents, as is information about any workplace fatalities.
Other categories of injuries included vehicle accidents, "potential contamination" and other "emergency" situations. The total number of incidents for each is also redacted.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
One of rock's greatest songwriters and musicians, Robbie Robertson, has died at 80.
Canada detects suspected China-backed 'information operation' targeting Conservative MP
A Canadian foreign interference monitoring system has detected an "information operation" targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong, Global Affairs Canada revealed Wednesday.
WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Ontario Greenbelt plans were 'biased' towards select developers: AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
Here's a look at what’s happened in Canada's record-breaking wildfire season so far
Canada's unprecedented wildfires season is about halfway done. Here's a timeline of what’s happened so far this year.
Young social media star Lil Tay has died, says post shared on official account
A young Canadian social media star who gained millions of followers under the name Lil Tay has died, according to a post on her official account.
It's official: July was the hottest month on record by far
Now that last month's sizzling numbers are all in, the European climate monitoring organization made it official: July 2023 was Earth's hottest month on record by a wide margin.
Religious group sues Quebec government for blocking event over abortion concerns
A Christian group announced Wednesday it is suing the Quebec government after the tourism minister cancelled a religious gathering last June at a publicly owned convention centre because she assumed the event would promote anti-abortion views.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Toronto
-
Ontario Greenbelt plans were 'biased' towards select developers: AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
-
How did the Ontario Greenbelt decision get made? Here's the timeline
Here is a breakdown of when the Greenbelt decisions were made and who was involved.
-
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
One of rock's greatest songwriters and musicians, Robbie Robertson, has died at 80.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo staff brief council on ongoing LRT disruption
Ottawa councillors will have a chance to ask questions to OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group staff about the light-rail transit system today, as preparations continue for the full resumption of service following the multi-week shutdown.
-
Ontario Greenbelt plans were 'biased' towards select developers: AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
-
Two youths facing charges in Booth Street homicide
Two youths are facing manslaughter charges in connection to the death of a 17-year-old man in an Ottawa fire last month.
Barrie
-
OPP seize $8M worth of illegal drugs and firearms in Project Moffatt
The Ontario Provincial Police have seized eight million dollars in illicit drugs and illegal firearms as part of a multi-jurisdictional investigation.
-
Essa Township woman charged with human trafficking last month granted bail
Amber Maloney, the Essa Township woman charged last month with human trafficking, fraud over $5000, administering a noxious substance and other offences, has been granted bail.
-
GBGH aiming to improve quality of end-of-life care
Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) has expanded its care options for patients in their final days.
Kitchener
-
Flames rip through cars at Guelph hotel
Guelph police are on scene at a Stone Road hotel where investigators are trying to determine whether a car fire there was deliberately set.
-
Ontario Greenbelt plans were 'biased' towards select developers: AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
-
Adam Sandler flick partly shot in Elora begins streaming this month
An Adam Sandler film that shot partly in the Elora Gorge Conservation Area is set to begin streaming on Netflix later this month.
London
-
Serious crash closes rural road in Middlesex
Injuries are reported as serious and Ornge Air Ambulance has been called in to assist.
-
Search of Lake Erie concludes, no individuals located: Norfolk OPP
OPP have concluded a day-long search for two individuals believed to have been operating an inflatable unicorn floatie on Lake Erie off the coast of Long Point, Ont.
-
Charges laid following long weekend incident in Brussels
On Aug. 5, a portion of Turnberry Street was closed around 2:45 p.m. while police took a person into custody.
Windsor
-
VIDEO: Transport theft caught on camera
Police posted a video to social media showing two people in a vehicle.
-
Construction on section of Dominion Boulevard set to begin
A busy stretch of road in Windsor will be closed for the next four months as construction gets underway.
-
Simulation training at U Windsor
There is a heavy police presence at the University of Windsor but there is no need to panic, it is just a simulation.
Montreal
-
$6.4M extension project for Montreal's blue Metro line gets underway
After decades of talks, the first steps to building the Metro's blue line extension in Montreal are moving forward. Five stations are expected to be up and running by 2029 at a cost of $6.4 billion.
-
Quebec court says it can hear challenge to governor general's lack of French
The Quebec Superior Court has ruled that it can hear a challenge to the appointment of Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, who isn't fluent in French.
-
Former Quebec City cheerleading coach facing 3 new sex charges, 38 in total
A well-known, former cheerleading coach already facing several sex offences is facing three new charges, including molestation of a teen girl.
Atlantic
-
Halifax death ruled a homicide, victim identified
The death of a man who police found unresponsive on the Halifax waterfront Sunday night has been ruled a homicide.
-
Pharmacists in N.S. say they want to do more to support the strained primary health-care system
Pharmacists in Nova Scotia say the profession should be better utilized in order to improve access to timely primary health care.
-
'I was their emergency alert': Mother of boy who died in flash floods calls for changes to alert system in N.S.
The mother of a six-year-old boy who died in the flash floods in West Hants, N.S. is calling for changes to the emergency alert system.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba NDP promises to search landfill for First Nations women if elected
The leader of Manitoba's Opposition NDP is promising to move forward on a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two First Nations women if the party forms government after the provincial election in the fall.
-
Kinew lays out fiscal plans for NDP if elected; pledges no increase to PST
A balanced budget during their first term of government. That is what Wab Kinew promised Wednesday if the Manitoba NDP forms government in the next provincial election.
-
'An abundance of prosperity': Manitoba Indigenous communities announce infrastructure plans for northern Manitoba
Members of several Indigenous communities in Manitoba have announced a partnership to develop significant infrastructure projects in the north.
Calgary
-
Woman dead after being struck by CTrain
A section of downtown Calgary was shut down for several hours on Wednesday following a fatal incident involving the CTrain.
-
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
One of rock's greatest songwriters and musicians, Robbie Robertson, has died at 80.
-
7 people arrested in connection with 2022 drug bust
Seven people face charges in connection with a multi-million-dollar bust that targeted a variety of offences in Calgary including drug trafficking and money laundering.
Edmonton
-
Canadian QB Ford tasked with ending Elks' lengthy home losing streak
The mission is clear for Tre Ford: lead the Edmonton Elks to their first home win since 2019.
-
A specialty boutique just for cats is now open in Edmonton
A new boutique in Edmonton is purrr-fect for cat lovers.
-
WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.
Vancouver
-
Fallen firefighter's family grateful for support ahead of B.C. memorial
The family of firefighter Zak Muise, who died last month fighting the Donnie Creek wildfire in B.C.'s northeast, says an outpouring of support has meant a lot to his family ahead of a memorial service to honour him today.
-
4 B.C. organizations to benefit from $4.3M in federal funding aimed at improving access to sexual health services
In an effort to improve access to sexual health and reproductive services for marginalized communities, the federal government is providing more than $4.3 million to four British Columbia organizations.
-
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
One of rock's greatest songwriters and musicians, Robbie Robertson, has died at 80.
Politics
-
Canada detects suspected China-backed 'information operation' targeting Conservative MP
A Canadian foreign interference monitoring system has detected an "information operation" targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong, Global Affairs Canada revealed Wednesday.
-
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
-
Police using social media accounts as Meta begins blocking news for Canadians
Saskatchewan RCMP say Meta's decision to remove news links from Facebook and Instagram will affect the way they relay information.
Health
-
WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.
-
Four relatives came to lunch. Three died with symptoms of 'death cap' mushroom poisoning
A meal of suspected death cap mushrooms served at a family lunch in late July is at the centre of a homicide investigation in Australia following the deaths of three guests less than a week later.
-
Romanian care homes scandal spotlights abuse described as 'inhumane and degrading'
After receiving distressed text messages about the conditions at a social care home in central Romania, Georgiana Pascu arranged an impromptu visit to inspect the facility. What she and her colleagues uncovered, she said, was 'outrageous and inhuman.'
Sci-Tech
-
Zoom says it will not use audio, video or chat content to train AI without customer consent
Zoom has updated its terms of service to clarify it will not use customer data to train its AI unless a person consents.
-
Moon mission with Canada's Jeremy Hansen remains on schedule for November 2024: NASA
Officials at NASA say the mission that will send a Canadian astronaut into lunar space for the first time is still on track to launch in November of next year.
-
Biggest search for Loch Ness Monster in 50 years set for this August in Scotland
For years, tourists have flocked to Loch Ness in Scotland in hopes of catching a glimpse of the rumoured Loch Ness Monster, the large marine creature said to be living in the water. Now, a massive search has been planned in effort of locating the legendary creature.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift Toronto tickets go on sale today. How do I get one?
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Toronto tickets officially start to go on sale Wednesday.
-
B.C. 'Swifties' miss out on L.A. concert after Flair Airlines diverts back to Vancouver under bizarre circumstances
A Flair Airlines flight had to return to Vancouver shortly after taking off Tuesday morning, devastating passengers with tickets to one of Taylor Swift's concerts in Los Angeles.
-
Young social media star Lil Tay has died, says post shared on official account
A young Canadian social media star who gained millions of followers under the name Lil Tay has died, according to a post on her official account.
Business
-
Stock market today: Global shares mostly rise despite U.S. bank, China worries
Global shares mostly rose Wednesday despite worries about the U.S. banking system which set off a decline on Wall Street, and concerns closer to home about Chinese economic growth.
-
Even Zoom is making its staff return to the office
Zoom, the company that powered the remote work revolution during the pandemic, is telling its employees to come back to the office.
-
ESPN strikes $1.5B deal to jump into sports betting with Penn Entertainment
ESPN Bet is a rebranding of an existing sports-betting app owned by Penn Entertainment, which is paying $1.5 billion plus other considerations for exclusive rights to the ESPN name.
Lifestyle
-
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in U.S. history
A single ticket sold in Florida is good for a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, ending weeks of anticipation over who would win the eye-popping top prize.
-
Animal therapy program shows promise in Canadian prisons, study found
Could dogs be the key to prisoner rehabilitation? Canadian researchers are looking into how canine therapy impacts life in prison.
-
The most popular books on social media, according to BookTok
A new report suggests these are the top 15 books being talked about on TikTok.
Sports
-
France coach sends a spoiler alert ahead of the Women's World Cup quarterfinal against Australia
Spoiler alert. Herve Renard's French lineup knows what the atmosphere and the tension is like playing a Women's World Cup quarterfinal on home soil, and is projecting that onto Australia's Matildas.
-
Nearly 100 Croatian soccer fans face murder, gang-related charges in Greece after deadly violence
Police in Greece have arrested five Croatian nationals allegedly involved in deadly soccer fan violence, apprehending them as they attempted to flee the country.
-
Canada's Fernandez cruises to two-set win over American Stearns in NBO first round
Canada’s Leylah Fernandez cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over American qualifier Peyton Stearns in first-round action at the National Bank Open on Tuesday.
Autos
-
Profit at Japan's Honda doubles on healthy global auto and motorcycle sales
Honda reported Wednesday that its April-June profit more than doubled on healthy sales of its motorcycles and cars, as the Japanese company also received a perk from favourable exchange rates.
-
Daimler Truck finance chief Jochen Goetz, credited with its spinoff from Mercedes-Benz maker, dies
Jochen Goetz, the chief financial officer of Daimler Truck and credited with its successful spinoff from the automotive giant that makes the Mercedes-Benz, has died, the company said Sunday. He was 52.
-
Oregon drivers are now allowed to pump their own fuel after the state lifted a ban dating back to 1951
All gas stations in Oregon can now allow customers to pump their own gas under a new law signed Friday, lifting a ban on self-service in the state dating back to 1951.