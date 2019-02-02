

The Canadian Press





Bad news for winter-weary Canadians: it looks like we'll have at least another six weeks of winter, if a famous Nova Scotia rodent has anything to say about it.

Shubenacadie Sam, Nova Scotia's Groundhog Day darling, grudgingly clambered out of his shelter just after dawn, saw his shadow, and retreated into hiding -- which according to centuries-old folkloric tradition means there will be no early spring.

Sam is one of two Canadian celebrity groundhogs called upon to offer a spring forecast -- the other being Wiarton Willie in Ontario, who will make his prediction later this morning.

Last year, Sam, who lives in Shubenacadie Wildlife Park, predicted a quicker onset of warmer weather, while Willie forecast six more weeks of winter.

Folklore has it that if a groundhog sees its shadow on Feb. 2, it will retreat into its burrow, heralding six more weeks of cold weather -- not that bad by most Canadian standards. But spring-like temperatures are thought to be on the way if no shadow is seen.

The human-type weather experts say the odd ritual has a terrible record when it comes to predicting the weather.

In his book, "The Day Niagara Falls Ran Dry," climatologist David Phillips cites a survey of 40 years of weather data from 13 Canadian cities, which concluded there was an equal number of cloudy and sunny days on Feb. 2 -- and during that time, the groundhogs' predictions were right only 37 per cent of the time.

"Given that 33 per cent accuracy can occur by chance, a score of 37 per cent is nothing to boast about," Phillips says.