CBSA seizes 20kg of marijuana bound for destinations in Europe
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 1, 2018 10:58AM EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- The Canada Border Services Agency says it has seized more than 20 kilograms of marijuana that was set to be shipped to Europe.
The agency says the pot was hidden across five shipments bound for either Denmark or Italy.
It says the pot headed for Denmark was hidden in packages of pills and gum.
The exports bound for Italy were allegedly hidden in cereal boxes.
The agency says it seized the marijuana last month and turned it over to the RCMP, but provided no details as to whether an investigation is underway.
