CBC must face WE Charity defamation lawsuit in a U.S. court, judge rules
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) must face a defamation lawsuit by a U.S. charity alleging the publicly funded news outlet repeatedly aired false claims that it deceived its donors, a Washington, D.C., federal judge has ruled.
U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss on Tuesday rejected the CBC's bid to dismiss the case on the grounds that a Canadian court would be the more appropriate venue.
WE Charity, which once operated in Canada but is suing through its U.S. affiliate based in upstate New York, alleged in its February 2022 complaint that the CBC knowingly aired false claims that the nonprofit inflated the number of schoolhouses it had built in Kenya and deceived donors about how their money was being spent, among other things.
A CBC spokesperson said Wednesday that the network does not comment on pending litigation but “stands by its story and is fully prepared to defend this case.”
A lawyer for WE Charity, Joseph Kroetsch of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, said in a statement that the ruling was an “an important first win.”
“WE Charity's donors and those who rely on its work deserve to see for themselves the evidence that CBC lied about the charity despite knowing the harm those lies would cause,” Kroetsch said.
WE Charity alleges the CBC's hour-long investigative story about it advanced false claims about its finances and projects that were contradicted by the network’s own reporting and information WE Charity provided.
The nonprofit also alleges in its 230-page complaint that the CBC used fabricated quotes and misleading editing to support its “preconceived narrative.”
WE Charity became a household name in Canada after being embroiled in a 2020 political scandal implicating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who failed to disclose that WE Charity had paid his family speaking fees when his government awarded the nonprofit a major contract.
Canada’s ethics commission later cleared Trudeau of any wrongdoing.
The scandal, which forced WE Charity to wind down its Canadian operations, is unrelated to the lawsuit, but the nonprofit alleges it motivated the CBC to “sensationalize” its reporting.
The CBC’s motion to dismiss did not address the merits of WE Charity’s claims but argued that a Canadian court would be the more appropriate forum.
(Reporting by Jack Queen; Editing by Aurora Ellis)
'Presumed' human remains recovered in wreckage of Titanic submersible
Toronto air quality currently among the worst in the world
BREAKING | 'Presumed' human remains recovered in wreckage of Titanic submersible
'Presumed' human remains were recovered from within the shattered hulk of a submersible that imploded while on a voyage to the century-old wreck of the Titanic earlier this month, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Wednesday.
Trudeau says 'full buy-in' from opposition needed before launching new foreign interference probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be announcing any next steps on probing foreign interference until the Liberals get 'full buy-in' from the opposition parties, to avoid the process devolving as it did under former special rapporteur David Johnston.
BREAKING | Toronto air quality currently among the worst in the world
Toronto’s air quality was the worst in the world due to the wildfire smoke earlier on Wednesday, according to data from Swiss air quality tracker IQAir. While no longer the worst, it is still ranked among the top 10.
Madonna postpones tour after spending several days in ICU
Singer Madonna’s tour is postponed after a "serious bacterial infection" lands her in the intensive care unit.
Can you claim a winning lottery ticket in Ontario anonymously?
A $70-million OLG Lotto Max ticket is about to expire. Is it possible that the winner is out there but doesn't want to be identified?
Federal minister LeBlanc calls changes to N.B.'s LGBTQ2S+ school policy a 'mistake'
A federal cabinet minister says it was a mistake for New Brunswick to change the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
Man fleeing Ohio police with an abducted infant crashes into a home, killing the child
A man who abducted a seven-month-old child in Ohio crashed his car into a house while trying to flee from police, killing the infant and critically injuring himself.
Health-care workers, science and tech experts targeted in new Canadian fast-track immigration system
Experts in the fields of health care will receive the first round of invitations to Canada starting today. Experts in science, technology, engineering and mathematics will be able to apply for a 'streamlined' immigration process starting next week.
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 | Comedian Russell Peters doesn't pull punches in climate of 'cancel culture,' 'political correctness'
CTV W5 speaks with members of the comedy industry, including Russell Peters, for a wide-ranging look at how political correctness and 'cancel culture' has changed the world of stand-up comedy.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Interactive | Map: Where are the asbestos cement pipes delivering drinking water in Canada?
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. An interactive map and chart on W5.CTVNews.ca shows where in Canada these asbestos cement pipes are being used.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
Toronto air quality currently among the worst in the world
Toronto’s air quality was the worst in the world due to the wildfire smoke earlier on Wednesday, according to data from Swiss air quality tracker IQAir. While no longer the worst, it is still ranked among the top 10.
Video shows part of dog attack that seriously injured a young child in Toronto
New video has surfaced showing parts of a dog attack that seriously injured a child in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.
Postmedia's merger talks with Toronto Star owner a 'Hail Mary pass': expert
A potential merger between Canada's two largest newspaper chains could mark the next step in the decimation of Canadian news, which has seen dwindling jobs and widening coverage gaps, say those who study the industry.
BREAKING
Man killed in daytime shooting in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood
Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting on Raven Avenue, near Kirkwood Avenue, at approximately 10:35 a.m. Wednesday.
Social media abuzz about Ottawa's new roadkill crow sculpture
The National Capital Commission unveiled the new public art along the pathway on Tuesday, called, 'When the Rubber Meets the Road' by PEI artist Gerald Beaulieu.
Voters in Kanata-Carleton elect new MPP in July
Voters in Kanata-Carleton will be heading to the polls next month to replace MPP Merrilee Fullerton.
Accomplice in Barrie teen's shooting death sentenced
Alexander Craggs faced sentencing on Wednesday for his part in the death of a 17-year-old boy in Barrie in November 2021.
International student killed walking on Highway 400 in Barrie
Provincial police are investigating after an international student was struck and killed while walking on Highway 400 in Barrie.
OPP investigating fatal crash in Tiny Township
One man has died after crashing into a tree in Tiny Township Wednesday morning.
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 arrested, 3 taken to hospital after stabbing at University of Waterloo
Waterloo regional police say one person has been arrested and three people have been transported to hospital after being stabbed inside Hagey Hall at the University of Waterloo.
Smoke from wildfires causing air quality warning in southern Ontario
Environment Canada is warning “high levels of air pollution” are developing across a large swath of southern Ontario due to smoke from forest fires.
WRPS investigating reports of a Cambridge shooting
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating reports of a shooting in Cambridge that police say left one male with non-life-threatening injuries.
Residents angered by temporary depots to serve encampment population
London, Ont. city hall’s newest strategy to fight homelessness is causing anger in some neighbourhoods.
'I just don’t know where I’m going to go': Wingham, Ont. tenant lives in tent, fights renoviction
Julie Hamilton is living in a tent, mere metres away from her old apartment that’s been 'under renovation' since January 2023.
Influx of calls made to area fire departments reporting ‘structure fires’ from people smelling smoke from northern wildfires
As it cycles through our area, wildfire smoke is having varied impacts on different parts of southern Ontario. At times, hitting some harder than others. It’s also complicating things for local fire departments.
Residents urged to stay indoors while northern wildfire smoke hangs around southwestern Ontario
People in southwestern Ontario are being urged to stay indoors when possible and limit strenuous outdoor activity as thick wildfire smoke from northern Ontario and Quebec continues to roll across the region.
Pedestrian sustains life-threatening injuries following collision
One person has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision involving a pedestrian.
Cable stays begin to fan out at Gordie Howe Bridge
The Gordie Howe Bridge is almost at peak height as bridge decking starts to creep across the river, setting the stage for a busy summer of construction on both sides of the Detroit River.
Wildfire smog warning issued for Montreal... again
Environment Canada says the smog will be "less significant" than on Sunday, when Montreal's air quality was ranked the poorest of all major cities worldwide.
Mayors of major Quebec cities call for a rent registry
Fourteen Quebec mayors are calling on the Quebec government to adopt a public, mandatory and universal rent registry.
Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' with 2 stops in Montreal postponed due to illness
Montreal fans of the Queen of Pop will have to wait a little longer to get into the groove as the singer is postponing her upcoming world tour due to an illness.
Federal minister LeBlanc calls changes to N.B.'s LGBTQ2S+ school policy a 'mistake'
A federal cabinet minister says it was a mistake for New Brunswick to change the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
N.B. man charged with first-degree murder in Dieppe man's killing
A New Brunswick man is facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of a 26-year-old man from Dieppe.
Nova Scotia gas prices to rise 18 cents by next weekend
Nova Scotia’s utility regulator says the cost of gasoline will go up by 18 cents per litre as of next weekend.
Environment Canada investigating reports of two tornadoes potentially touching down in Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada is investigating reports that two separate tornadoes may have touched down in Manitoba Wednesday.
Winnipeg man charged with 'sextortion' that spanned multiple provinces
A Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with multiple instances of “sextortion” that spanned multiple provinces.
Storm brought golf ball-sized hail and potential tornado to Manitoba
A Tuesday evening storm brought golf ball-sized hail, a possible tornado and heavy rain to parts of Manitoba.
Calgary won’t change how long RVs can be parked on front driveways, for now
Calgarians won't see any changes to the rules for parking RVs on residential driveways any time soon.
Who is Ian? RCMP renew plea for help solving sexual assault of child in summer 1990
Mounties haven't given up on solving a sexual assault near Taber, Alta., in 1990 that left a young girl with life-altering injuries.
Stamps mourn passing of PA announcer Dan Carson
The Stampeders are mourning the passing of long-time public address announcer Dan Carson, who has died at the age of 60.
Man chased, shot at while on walk with kids in west Edmonton: police
Edmonton police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening in the Ormsby Place neighbourhood.
5 manager positions eliminated at City of Edmonton as part of effort to find $60M in savings
Edmonton is making some changes to how the city is managed, including eliminating manager jobs and restructuring two city departments.
1M child exploitation photos and videos seized, 8 Albertans arrested
Eight people, including seven Calgarians, have been arrested in connection with one of the largest seizures of child pornography in Alberta, authorities say.
Driver in hospital after semi flips on Highway 17 in Surrey
The driver of a semi that flipped on Highway 17 in Surrey Wednesday has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, who say lane closures are expected to continue while the scene is cleared.
Family of victim in North Vancouver house fire believes her death was preventable
The family of a woman who died in a tragic house fire in North Vancouver earlier month is speaking out for the first time.
14 fishing boats stolen from Kelowna business: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing for witnesses and information after 14 aluminum fishing boats were stolen from a locked compound at a local business.
Trudeau says 'full buy-in' from opposition needed before launching new foreign interference probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be announcing any next steps on probing foreign interference until the Liberals get 'full buy-in' from the opposition parties, to avoid the process devolving as it did under former special rapporteur David Johnston.
-
-
Canada's industry minister says he thinks the country is “ahead of the curve” with its approach to artificial intelligence, beating even the European Union.
Revolutionizing diabetes treatment: New insulin promises drastic shift in care
Diabetes Canada is set to receive nearly $1 million from the Public Health Agency of Canada for several initiatives across the country.
'I became my first patient': Burn survivor pioneers scar camouflage technique
Basma Hameed has launched a professional beauty brand after suffering third degree burns as a child.
Virtual clinic in Toronto shifts to private model after OHIP cuts
A health-care clinic forced to shutter after the Ontario government capped virtual service fees is now privatizing in an effort to continue offering gender-affirming care.
Virgin Galactic set to launch its first commercial rocket plane spaceflight
A three-man crew from Italy is set on Thursday to board a passenger rocket plane operated by Virgin Galactic, the venture British billionaire Richard Branson founded in 2004, for the company's first commercial flight to the edge of space.
Human relatives used tools to butcher and likely eat each other 1.45 million years ago: study
Marks on a fossilized shin bone are the oldest clear evidence of human relatives using stone tools to butcher and likely eat each other, according to a new study.
Rain helps firefighters' efforts in Quebec, but not enough of it to extinguish flames
The rain that has been falling in northern Quebec since Monday likely won't be enough to extinguish the wildfires threatening several communities, but the wet weather could give firefighters a chance to get ahead of the flames, officials say.
Who wants to be a game show host? These days, you have to already be famous
When producers of "Wheel of Fortune" named Ryan Seacrest -- probably the most ubiquitous man on entertainment television -- as its next host this week, it surprised virtually no one.
-
-
Jurors who will decide the fate of actor Kevin Spacey were sworn in Wednesday in a London court as the Oscar winner faces charges of sexually assaulting four men as long as two decades ago.
Postmedia's merger talks with Toronto Star owner a 'Hail Mary pass': expert
A potential merger between Canada's two largest newspaper chains could mark the next step in the decimation of Canadian news, which has seen dwindling jobs and widening coverage gaps, say those who study the industry.
Canada inflation: Here's what will cost you more at the grocery store
A slight overall reduction in the rate of inflation did not impact grocery prices in Canada, a new report from Statistics Canada shows. Here's which foods are still costing Canadians the most.
Indigo reports $49.6M full-year loss compared with $3.3M profit a year earlier
Indigo Books and Music Inc. reported a loss of $49.6 million its latest financial year which saw a cyberattack take down its website and payment systems and compromise the personal information of some current and former employees.
Can you claim a winning lottery ticket in Ontario anonymously?
A $70-million OLG Lotto Max ticket is about to expire. Is it possible that the winner is out there but doesn't want to be identified?
Space Disco Cowboy? Couples ditch traditional dress codes in favour of out-there themes
"Space Disco Cowboy." "Yacht Shabbat." "Burning Man Formal"? More couples are tossing tradition when it comes to what wedding guests should wear, to some befuddlement among invitees.
Basma Hameed has launched a professional beauty brand after suffering third degree burns as a child.
Bedard will likely go first, who follows and where will they go at NHL draft?
The NHL Awards ceremony held inside Bridgestone Arena on Monday night served up a casual country, chummy comedic vibe.
Canada's Penny Oleksiak hopes to return before 2024 Paris Olympics
Penny Oleksiak still hopes to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Jordi Fernandez replaces Nick Nurse as coach of Canadian men's basketball team
Sacramento Kings assistant coach Jordi Fernandez is replacing former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse as the head coach of the Canadian men's basketball team, Canada Basketball announced Wednesday.
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
Aston Martin strikes deal with California-based Lucid to help make EVs
British ultra-luxury sports car maker Aston Martin has signed a deal with Lucid Group, the California-based electric luxury car startup. Lucid will provide electric motors under the arrangement and battery systems for Aston Martin’s future electric vehicles.
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.