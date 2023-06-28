CBC must face WE Charity defamation lawsuit in a U.S. court, judge rules

Fans get their sings autographed before the We Day event in Toronto, on Thursday, September 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov Fans get their sings autographed before the We Day event in Toronto, on Thursday, September 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social