Caught on video: RCMP officer narrowly avoids driver in wrong lane
A 66-year-old man was caught driving in the wrong lane by RCMP Manitoba.
Mariam Matti, CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 6:33PM EDT
A dashcam video released by RCMP Manitoba shows how an officer’s quick thinking prevented a head-on collision with a driver who was in the wrong lane.
On Sunday, an RCMP officer pulled over a 66-year-old man for driving in the wrong direction on Highway 200, approaching South Perimeter Highway in Manitoba.
The driver told the officer he was “looking at the field.”
“He didn’t believe he was driving in the wrong lane, which is clearly evident in the video,” Sgt. Paul Manaigre, media relations officer with RCMP Manitoba, told CTVNews.ca.
The 66-year-old was fined $672 for driving carelessly and issued a serious offence notice.
“This officer was clearly in the right place at the right time and possibly prevented a tragic collision from occurring at this corner,” said Manaigre.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Massive 100-foot wave recorded off the coast of Newfoundland during Dorian
- 'I thought I should have some trust': Vancouver family’s dog goes missing after using online sitter
- Graphic novels attempt to prevent Indigenous and Metis youth suicides
- Caught on video: RCMP officer narrowly avoids driver in wrong lane
- Forces needs more info on perpetrators of sexual misconduct, centre says