Police are investigating after a pair of thieves broke in to an Edmonton automotive electronics shop in a poorly executed robbery that was recorded by several surveillance cameras.

Surveillance cameras captured video of two suspects driving up to Freeway Automotive Electronics, which is located in west Edmonton, in a pickup truck with its license plate covered just before 3 a.m. on Monday morning.

The thieves are seen in the video wearing hooded sweatshirts to disguise their identities as they break the front glass of the business to gain entry. As one of the suspects waits outside to keep watch, the other can be seen breaking the lock of a second door to the business before entering an area where the remote car starters are stored.

“[He] comes over, sees the bright, shiny starter boxes, [and] grabs as much as his 5’7” stature can carry,” store owner Mitch Vegso told CTV Edmonton on Monday.

Freeway Automotive Electronics sells and installs remote car starters for certain newer Dodge vehicles, all of which contain a traceable serial number.

“I don’t think they knew what they wanted,” Vegso said. “If they did, I would think they would go for a more universal unit.”

To make matters worse for the pair of thieves, the suspect who was keeping watch outside of the store revealed her face on camera when her hood fell down just as they were about to flee in the truck.

Police arrived at the business a short time after Vegso alerted them to the break-in. They’re currently investigating the theft.