CTVNews.ca Staff





The sudden onslaught of a storm that produced three tornadoes in eastern Ontario and western Quebec was captured on camera.

The video was recorded Sept. 21, by a security camera at a convenience store in Luskville, Que.

It shows relatively calm winds suddenly picking up speed and tossing large pieces of debris past the camera. Within seconds, the camera’s view is nearly obscured by the storm’s wrath.

When the picture clears a few seconds later, the camera has been knocked to the ground.

The video is timestamped 5:01 p.m. At that time, the most powerful of the three tornadoes produced by the storm was on the ground and nearing Gatineau, Que., about 30 kilometres southeast of Luskville.