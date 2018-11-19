

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two stepbrothers from the Toronto area recorded video as they followed a suspected drunk driver while on the phone with a 911 operator.

The video was taken Friday night in Richmond Hill, Ont. It shows a white car performing multiple dangerous manoeuvres, including stopping in a live lane and swerving into oncoming traffic.

“I don’t want to see anybody get hurt here,” one of the stepbrothers says at one point.

“You’re doing a great job,” the operator replies.

Ethan Wald and Brayden Foreht say they followed the vehicle for about 10 minutes, until police officers were able to box it in.

“A disaster could’ve happened at any time,” Wald told CTV Toronto.

“I’m scared to think about what could have happened if they weren’t there to prevent it.”

York Regional Police say a woman was arrested for impaired driving in connection with the incident.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s John Musselman