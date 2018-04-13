

CTVNews.ca Staff





The trash pandas are winning, Toronto.

But then again, perhaps the city should have known it’s never wise to underestimate a raccoon bent on scoring a free meal.

A Toronto resident uploaded a video to Facebook this week showing a raccoon easily making its way into his city-issued organic waste Green Bin.

The footage uploaded by Graeme Boyce shows the critter climbing up onto the front porch and using its paw to turn the lid's large round handle, opening the bin in a matter of seconds.

Toronto has long done battle with the city’s raccoons and their love of garbage. In 2016, the city launched a new design of green bins that officials said were specifically designed to thwart what Mayor John Tory called “raccoon nation.”

Tory claimed the new bins showed that Toronto was “armed” and “motivated to show that we cannot be defeated by these critters.”

On Thursday, Tory was asked to comment on Boyce’s video, and he joked that it was important to keep other raccoons from seeing the video.

“I would remind people there are sections in the Criminal Code that deal with consorting with the enemy. So those who are posting the video are running the risk of making information available to others in the raccoon population that may take advantage of that,” he joked.

Tory added that, with 450,000 green bins distributed across the city, there have been few complaints. He said, in most cases where the bins failed, it was due to a loose screw or manufacturing flaw in the lid mechanism.