

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca with a report from CTV Toronto's Brandon Rowe





Video shows a man walking along a narrow ledge six storeys up to rescue a cat that had made its way to his neighbour’s balcony.

James Powell, who recorded the footage, lives across the street from the condo building in Toronto’s Liberty Village neighbourhood where the high-stakes rescue happened.

He told CTV Toronto that he considered yelling out to the man to suggest he rethink what he was doing, but decided not to because he was worried he would scare him.

“There are so many things that I wanted to say,” he said.

In the video, a man is seen climbing over the side of his balcony, walking across the ledge to his neighbour’s balcony, grabbing the cat and walking back to his balcony while holding the animal.

Toronto police say the man’s actions were in no way criminal, although they wish the man had found a less dangerous way to reclaim the cat.