

CTVNews.ca Staff





Shocking surveillance video from a convenience store in Spruce Grove, Alta. shows a woman falling from the ceiling and crash-landing into one of the aisles, in an apparent attempt to evade police.

On Monday afternoon, officers were called to a Reddi Mart in Spruce Grove after a couple allegedly tried to buy a pop can with a stolen credit card.

When an RCMP officer arrived, police say the male suspect resisted arrest and the woman evaded custody through the store’s back room, where she climbed into the ventilation system.

A few moments later, she crashed through the ceiling back into the store.

Both suspects, 29-year-old Brittany Burke and 28-year-old Richard Pariseau, were apprehended.

Pariseau faces 11 charges, including using a stolen credit card, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer, while Burke has been charged with obstructing a police officer, failure to comply with an undertaking and mischief.

With a report from CTV Edmonton’s Shanelle Kaul