

CTVNews.ca Staff





The rescue of a deer trapped in an icy northern Ontario river was captured on camera.

Ontario Provincial Police say firefighters from Greater Sudbury, Ont. conducted the rescue in the Vermilion River about 30 kilometres west of the city centre.

In a series of three videos posted to Twitter on Saturday by police, firefighters are seen taking a dinghy out to the river, where a deer had fallen through ice. One of the firefighters then jumps into the river and uses a hook and rope to grab the deer.

After the deer is brought out of the water and back onto land, the crew prepares for the possibility that the animal might run back into the river, necessitating a second rescue. The deer instead bounds into a nearby forest.

#SudburyOPP attended the Vermillion River for a deer that fell through the ice near #Whitefish. The OPP contacted the Greater Sudbury Fire Services for assistance. Firefighters rescued the deer. Great job! #thankyou Part 1 of 3 ^cm pic.twitter.com/jcbHIquQBq — OPP North East (@OPP_NER) December 1, 2018

Part 2 of 3 #SudburyOPP attended the Vermillion River for a deer that fell through the ice near #Whitefish. The OPP contacted the Greater Sudbury Fire Services for assistance. Firefighters rescued the deer. Great job! #thankyou ^cm pic.twitter.com/69CgyX8qDU — OPP North East (@OPP_NER) December 1, 2018