

CTVNews.ca Staff





Jaywalkers in Vancouver are being urged to stay cautious after a woman was struck by a bus.

Dashcam footage of the Wednesday incident shows the woman crossing the street with other pedestrians, then quickly changing directions to cross the street again. She doesn’t look before crossing the second time and gets knocked to the ground by an oncoming bus.

The woman was taken to hospital, but was later released with only minor injuries.

“It happens,” one bus driver told CTV Vancouver. “Us drivers (have) just got to pay more attention. That's all."

So far this year, four pedestrians have been hit and killed in Vancouver compared to six in all of 2017 and 11 in 2016.

Const. Jason Doucette, spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department, is urging anyone crossing the street to stay alert, regardless of whether they are doing so legally or not.

"If you're walking around with noise-cancelling headphones on, you're not going to be aware of your surroundings," he told CTV Vancouver. "You could be in the right of way at a green light going through a crosswalk, you still have the responsibility to look side to side and make sure it's safe to proceed."

These incidents also take a toll on bus drivers. Translink, the company operating the Vancouver transit system, has set up a peer counselling network for its drivers to cope with these accidents.

“This is a truly unfortunate situation and we wish the pedestrian involved a quick recovery,” Translink said in a statement. “We understand the impact incidents like this can have on our drivers. We take their safety and mental well-being extremely seriously."

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Ben Miljure