

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police and bystanders risked their lives to rescue a 70-year-old man from the flaming wreckage of his vehicle on New Year’s Day.

The elderly man’s vehicle was hit head-on by a car travelling the wrong way on a highway in Texas, flipping it onto its side.

Dashcam footage released by the Corpus Christi Police Department on Jan. 4 shows people rushing to rock and tip over the fiery vehicle.

After numerous attempts to flip the vehicle, more people rushed in to help. Eventually they were able to get the vehicle back on its wheels.

“The efforts from the officers and civilians are commended for saving the life of the 70-year-old male, who is believed would not have survived without their heroic efforts,” police said in a statement.

The crash happened at around 5 a.m. on Jan. 1.