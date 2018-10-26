

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Toronto woman is warning others to be careful with their belongings after her wallet was stolen in a bold theft that was caught on camera.

Security footage catches the woman and the suspect sitting next to each other at a local bar on Monday. In the video, the man uses his coat to cover his arm while he reaches into the woman’s purse to grab her wallet. The man pays for his drink and leaves moments later.

The woman in the video, who preferred to remain anonymous, is hoping others learn from this incident.

"I just want people to be very reactive and very knowledgeable as to how to protect themselves," she told CTV Toronto.

Police say distraction thefts aren’t uncommon.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Miranda Anthistle