

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore





A Nova Scotia man is angry after he witnessed half a dozen drivers ignore his five-year-old daughter who was trying to cross the street at a crosswalk in an incident he captured on camera.

In the video, Robert Burrows and his daughter watch while about six vehicles blow past a crosswalk in Dominion, N.S. as they wait to cross the street on Friday morning. Burrows’ daughter has her arm extended as the cars approach, signaling that she intends to cross the street.

“I'm concerned that if she comes up on her own sometime, next year or whenever that happens, that she won't be safe crossing the road,” Burrows told CTV Atlantic.

Darren Bruckschwaiger, the councillor for the region, said he was shocked when he first saw the video.

“People have to be more conscious about this,” he said. “It's going to lead to something more serious happening if they don't.”

As of Saturday morning, Burrows’ video has been seen more than 32,000 times on Facebook. He’s hoping lights will be installed at the crosswalk and the video will resonate with drivers in the area.

Police say they will have extra patrols on the lookout for drivers ignoring pedestrians at crosswalks.