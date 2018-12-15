Caught on cam: Drivers ignore crosswalk signs as little girl tries to cross
CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore
Published Saturday, December 15, 2018 11:59AM EST
A Nova Scotia man is angry after he witnessed half a dozen drivers ignore his five-year-old daughter who was trying to cross the street at a crosswalk in an incident he captured on camera.
In the video, Robert Burrows and his daughter watch while about six vehicles blow past a crosswalk in Dominion, N.S. as they wait to cross the street on Friday morning. Burrows’ daughter has her arm extended as the cars approach, signaling that she intends to cross the street.
“I'm concerned that if she comes up on her own sometime, next year or whenever that happens, that she won't be safe crossing the road,” Burrows told CTV Atlantic.
Darren Bruckschwaiger, the councillor for the region, said he was shocked when he first saw the video.
“People have to be more conscious about this,” he said. “It's going to lead to something more serious happening if they don't.”
As of Saturday morning, Burrows’ video has been seen more than 32,000 times on Facebook. He’s hoping lights will be installed at the crosswalk and the video will resonate with drivers in the area.
Police say they will have extra patrols on the lookout for drivers ignoring pedestrians at crosswalks.
The crosswalk at the top of Ocean Avenue in Dominion is not safe. Cars do not stop. This video is just from this morning, a very clear day, and it’s pretty typical. There was even a police minivan that drive through one day. This is a school bus stop, and I’ve seen 10 kids sometimes there waiting for the bus here. Something needs to be done. Perhaps cross walk lights?Posted by Robert Burrows on Friday, 14 December 2018
