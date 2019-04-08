

Strangers at a Whistler Blackcomb ski resort came together to save a 70-year-old woman who was dangling from a ski lift Saturday. The woman’s husband held her while about a dozen people on the ground, including patrol staff, chairlift operators and skiers, gathered around a net. Some people are heard coaxing the woman to let go before she dropped. She was not hurt.

The incident was captured on video by Jorim Lee, who was waiting in the chairlift line. The woman had been brushing snow off the seat when it began moving before she could sit, according to the resort.

"Obviously everyone was scared about what was going to happen but luckily they were able to stop before the drop was too big. Luckily it was at the beginning of the chairlift ride,” said Lee.