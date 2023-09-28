Canada

    • Catholic Bishops say $30-million reconciliation fund on track to meet new deadline

    An Every Child Matters Flag flies during a powwow at James Smith Cree Nation, Sask., on Friday, September 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu An Every Child Matters Flag flies during a powwow at James Smith Cree Nation, Sask., on Friday, September 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

    Canadian Catholic leaders say they are almost halfway to their fundraising goals for a reconciliation fund formed after the church failed to meet its previous financial commitments.

    The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops held its annual meeting in Toronto this week.

    The organization says the Indigenous Reconciliation Fund has raised $11.5 million so far, nearly 40 per cent of its goal, and they expect to have raised $14 million in total by the end of the year.

    The Canadian bishops made a commitment in 2021 to raise $30 million in up to five years to address harms caused by the Church's role in operating residential schools.

    They say they're on track to meet that new deadline for the fund, which was registered as a charity last year and approved its first project proposal soon after.

    The conference says projects that receive funds are determined locally in consultation with First Nations, Métis and Inuit Peoples

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2023.

    -------

    If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419, or the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll-free line at 1-800-721-0066.

     

    Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.

