Warning: Some readers may find some of the content of this story graphic

As the founder of a cat rescue operation, Nicole Paling has seen plenty of unwanted felines.

But when she discovered a cat with duct tape wrapped around its face and mouth, abandoned in a carrier bag outside a Burlington, Ont., animal clinic, it was uncharted territory.

“I was horrified. I couldn’t believe this was happening in Burlington. Usually you only read about this kind of stuff,” said Paling, who founded the non-profit Every Life Matters Cat Rescue. “I’m used to people wanting to give up their pets because they’re allergic or because they’re moving overseas.”

Paling brought a kitten in respiratory distress to the Mountainside Animal Clinic, where she volunteers, around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday night and spotted the black carrier bag on the driveway’s grassy curb. When she looked inside, she was stunned to find the female cat covered in duct tape. It wasn’t making a sound, only able to breathe through a small hole around its nose.

“Her face was duct taped so much she couldn’t even open her mouth,” she said. Paling rushed to open the locked clinic, which had closed at 6:00 p.m., and called her boyfriend Brett Norton. She needed help freeing the cat from the tape. “I was in a full-blown panic attack,” she recalled.

Norton used a small pocket knife to cut away strips of the duct tape and peel it away from the fur. After no more than 10 minutes, the cat was free.

“When you saw the look on (the cat’s) face after the tape came off -- she just looked like she was totally betrayed,” said Norton. “If someone can do that to an animal, what else can they do?”

The cat -- which they named Lucky because Paling wasn’t supposed to visit the clinic that night -- went straight for a water dish after it was freed from the tape.

“She must have been wrapped up for quite some time because the amount of water… she just kept drinking and drinking,” said Paling. “She wanted affection. Chin scratches. She was immediately purring.”

Halton Regional Police initially told Paling that they couldn’t do anything without witnesses, but have since contacted her about the incident. On Wednesday, Paling canvassed businesses in the area for witnesses. Two have come forward with video surveillance that shows a vehicle stopping at the animal clinic for no more than three minutes around 7:25 p.m., “fiddling around with something” and driving off.

Lucky, who was not micro-chipped as is required by law, will remain in Paling’s care for as long as two weeks to determine the full scope of her health. At that point she will be micro-chipped and put up for adoption. Paling isn’t worried about finding a home for Lucky. But she hopes they find who did this to her.

“I want this person punished. I want this person fined,” she said. “I want people to realize that animals are feeling beings just like humans are.”