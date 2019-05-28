

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario has ruled out a casino and condos on the site of Ontario Place on Toronto's waterfront as it issues a call for development proposals, but the future of the park's iconic Cinesphere is in question.

Michael Tibollo, the minister of tourism, culture and sport, said the government wants to see the site turned into a world-class, year-round destination both for Ontarians and for tourists.

"We have a jewel in Ontario Place," he said. "It just needs to be polished."

The government will consider a broad range of ideas, from sport and entertainment landmarks, to public spaces and parks, to recreational facilities and retail space, Tibollo said.

"But I want to be clear: our vision for Ontario Place does not include residential developments or casinos," he said.

The development guidelines do not, however, require the famous white Cinesphere cinema to be preserved.

The province closed Ontario Place to the public in 2012 due to falling revenues at the government-owned theme park and tight provincial finances. At that time, the government said attendance had fallen from 2.5 million when it opened in 1971 to about 300,000.

Various proposals have been floated since its closure, including a year-round waterpark with a retractable roof, a casino complex and hotel, as well as residential development.

Infrastructure Minister Monte McNaughton said the government will not be putting up any capital or operational money for the project.

"It's important that we activate and engage the private sector," he said. "This is going to be a very, very exciting process that begins today, that wraps up on Sept. 3, so it's a very quick turnaround, but we expect there's going to be a lot of big names interested in putting forward ideas."

The Budweiser Stage, used for concerts, is not subject to redevelopment and the government says it also intends to maintain three hectares of park land.

Trillium Park was opened at Ontario Place in 2017, five years after it had closed, and was connected to the city by the William G. Davis recreational trail, named after Ontario's premier the year Ontario Place first opened.

The proposal stipulations say the government prefers a plan for a comprehensive development of the whole site, but "smaller-scale creative and bold concepts may also be considered for portions of the site."

The mainland, east and west islands, the pod complex and Cinesphere cinema are open for development. The marinas can be reconfigured or relocated, but a marina must be maintained somewhere on the site.