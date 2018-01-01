

The owner of a barn used as a wedding venue in New Brunswick is offering a cash reward to help solve the mystery of who burned it down.

Janice Bates says she was “heartbroken” when she watched her 1946-built barn in Long Point, N.B. go up in flames in the early hours of Feb. 15, 2017. The structure was destroyed along with valuable faming equipment.

Bates says tracks in heavy unplowed snow leading from the main road to the barn made her suspect it was arson.

Hampton RCMP issued a press release a week later seeking information about the “suspicious fire.” The release says police had “information that a car was seen leaving the area at the time of the fire.”

Bates says that Crime Stoppers has offered a $2,000 reward for information and she is offering another $2,000 reward, for a total of $4,000.

Bates says she really isn’t sure why someone would burn down her barn.

“It could be down to a couple that were married here and weren’t happy or a bride and a groom that I ticked off,” she said. “We don't know.”

Whether the mystery gets solved or not, Bates is rebuilding. She says the new barn will be better than the old one, with air-conditioning, a bigger kitchen and a room for the bride.

There are already several weddings booked for this spring.

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Mary Cranston