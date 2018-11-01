Case of Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian heading straight to trial
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 1, 2018 4:47AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, November 1, 2018 10:43AM EDT
TORONTO -- The case of a man accused in a deadly van attack in north Toronto will skip a preliminary hearing and head straight to trial.
Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly drove a rental van down a crowded sidewalk on April 23.
The prosecution says the Attorney General has granted its request to proceed by a direct indictment in the case.
Minassian did not appear in person or by video during a brief hearing on his case this morning.
Police have previously said they haven't identified a motive for the attack, but that the evidence they had didn't warrant terrorism charges.
Minassian's family has said they grieve for the victims of the attack.
